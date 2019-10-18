Lady Gaga falls off stage after being picked up by a fan

Lady Gaga took a big fall from the stage last night.

While performing during her Enigma residency in Las Vegas on Thursday, a fan — who had picked her up while dancing together — accidentally stumbled and they both fell from the stage. He appeared to have landed on top of the petite songstress. The fall was captured on video and there were gasps and screams from concert-goers.

A fan picked up gaga and fell off the stage tonight😂 pic.twitter.com/j9pjTUF64M — laurie calderone (@laur_calderone) October 18, 2019

However, it was on with the show for the performer as she got back up on the stage — well after she could find the stairs. All the while she was reassuring the audience that everything was “OK” and telling the fan who dropped her that it wasn’t his fault.

Lady gaga brought back the fan on stage after their fall “Everything is okay, everything is okay... We are like Jack and Rose in the Titanic” pic.twitter.com/hpA3MFuHlI — Gaga Now 👾 (@ladygaganownet) October 18, 2019

The fan joined her on stage post-fall at her piano where they talked some more about it. Protective of her Monsters, Gaga warned “the internet” not to be “mean” to him over it or she would “be very upset with each and every one of you.” She added, “It’s complicated being up here [on stage].”

"And if anybody on the internet is mean to you tomorrow about this then I'm going to be very upset with each and every one of them." - Lady Gaga tonight at #ENIGMA moments after falling off stage with a fan pic.twitter.com/0wTC1sTMo5 — ✨ Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️‍🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) October 18, 2019

She went on to compare their tumble to 1997’s Titanic. “We fell into each other’s arms like Rose and Jack,” Gaga said.

Lady Gaga’s speech on the piano as she continued the show after the fall as if nothing happened.



She calmed the audience and fan included, talking about how they were like “Rose and Jack” from the Titanic as they fell into each other’s arms. pic.twitter.com/wXDVued0QF — Roman | Gaga Source (@MisterBroRo) October 18, 2019

A rep for the singer has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment about the incident, but the star made sure to give herself top-notch post-show TLC. Gaga shared photos from her ice bath, hot bath compression treatment.

Gaga does have a history of hip trouble. In 2013, she had surgery to fix a labral tear but it turned out to be a huge fracture. "The surgeon told me that if I had done another show I might have needed a full hip replacement,” she said at the time.

The singer’s residency is scheduled to continue through May 16.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.