Meghan McCain applauds Nancy Pelosi’s power pose during Trump meeting: ‘Looks like a bad b**** in control of a room'

Nancy Pelosi is earning praise for her power pose, thanks to President Donald Trump — though that wasn’t his intention.

After a tense meeting Wednesday at the White House over the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria, the president posted a photo of the House speaker standing at a table filled with male peers while pointing a finger at the president. His take on it was that it was “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown!” However, many disagreed, and instead heaped praise on Pelosi for standing up to the president in a “historic” photo.

Pelosi, who responded to the president’s tweet by making the picture her Twitter background photo — revealed Thursday what she was saying at that moment. “I think I was excusing myself,” she said, referring to how she and New York Senator Chuck Schumer walked out of the meeting after Trump reportedly called her a “third-rate politician.” Or, she added that it could have been after she said, “All roads lead to Putin.”

Speaker Pelosi on that now famous photo of her standing up to Trump: "I think I was excusing myself from the room ... At that moment, I was probably saying, 'all roads lead to Putin'."

Via ABC

She went on to say she would like a recording of what transpires in those types of meetings. “They come out and say, ‘Oh, this happened’ or ‘That happened.’ You’re like: We must have been in two different meetings because that didn’t happen,” she said, referring to the president’s “unhinged” remark.

Pelosi has had no shortage of people who had her back and praising her for standing to the president — literally. One of those was Meghan McCain, who reshared it, writing, “What is this thing everywhere where tough women who don’t put up with sh** are ‘unhinged’?!” she asked. “Nancy looks like a bad b**** in control of a room entirely filled with men!”

Alyssa Milano predicted it “will become a historic picture for so many reasons.”

Chelsea Clinton wrote that Pelosi “looks neither nervous nor unhinged,” adding to Trump, “You, Mr. President, on the other hand.”

Congresswoman @SpeakerPelosi looks neither nervous nor unhinged. You, Mr. President, on the other hand ... https://t.co/ZQ4bpysCCb — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) October 16, 2019

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas said she hopes the photo “inspires other bad-ass women to run for office.”

I hope this picture of Nancy Pelosi, the sole woman at the table, standing-up and speaking-up, inspires other bad-ass women to run for office. pic.twitter.com/MQoIvCo4NJ — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 17, 2019

E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of sexual assault (he denied knowing her), also posted it.

"If you can keep your head when all about you

Are losing theirs and blaming it on you....."



Hail, Nancy Pelosi!!#Meltdown pic.twitter.com/XrhqKTBX3P — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) October 17, 2019

And Pelosi was applauded for using the personal attack to her advantage. CBS News White House reporter Kathryn Watson noted she was “the only woman pictured at the table literally standing up to the president.”