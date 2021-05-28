Miles Teller reportedly punched during dispute on Hawaiian vacation

Miles Teller, pictured in 2019, was reportedly punched in the face during his Hawaiian vacation. (Photo: Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Miles Teller's Hawaiian getaway isn't all Instagram-worthy cliff jumps and Taylor Swift sing-along sessions. He was also reportedly punched in the face.

While out Wednesday at Monkeypod Kitchen — described as a place where "foodies, beer lovers, and families escape the stresses of their day-to-day lives by enjoying an ice-cold beer and a great meal while surrounded by people who consider them honored guests and friends" — the Whiplash star was confronted by a man he knew as he exited the restroom and was popped in the face, according to TMZ.

A Maui Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment that on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m., police "responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party. The incident is currently under investigation; no further information is available at this time."

A rep for Teller, 34, has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

TMZ reports that Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller — who have been vacationing with his Divergent co-star Shailene Woodley and her NFL star fiancé Aaron Rodgers — were having dinner at the restaurant. Teller went to the restroom and was confronted by an unidentified man. The dispute continued outside the loo, where Teller was hit and "screamed that he was going to press charges."

Cheers to signing with the Packers pic.twitter.com/XX8sGc1BY4 — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) May 28, 2021

Teller and his wife left — and he did not appear to be seriously injured.

The man who punched Teller allegedly was a wedding planner who was irritated that the star owed him $60,000 for services related to Teller's 2019 wedding, according to TMZ.

Teller's lavish Hawaiian wedding, held at Ritz Carlton Kapalua Hotel in Maui, was featured in Vogue. Sperry Teller told the outlet at the time that they used California-based Christie Rose Events and Maui's Unveiled Hawaii to plan it.

"It was important for us to work with Unveiled Hawaii as they’re on the island, and we were too busy to facilitate [certain things]," she said.

A rep for Unveiled Hawaii has not yet responded to our inquiry as to whether an employee was involved in the dispute with Teller.

Prior to the incident, Teller and his wife had been having a blast in Hawaii with their pals Woodley and Rodgers. They hiked, danced, sang and gave us serious FOMO from the social media pictures.

Teller's last time in the police blotter was in 2017 amid an arrest for public intoxication. However, he was not charged as a first-time offender.

Teller will soon play producer Al Ruddy in the upcoming Paramount Plus series The Offer, which is the behind-the-scenes story of the making of The Godfather. Teller took over the role from Armie Hammer, who has dropped out of several projects amid sexual misconduct allegations.

