Michelle Pfeiffer reveals she had #MeToo moment at age 20 with 'high-powered' Hollywood figure: 'I look back and cringe'

Two years after the #MeToo movement gained national attention, actor Michelle Pfeiffer is addressing her own experience as a young woman in Hollywood. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Pfeiffer addressed an "incident" that happened when she was 20.

"First, I thought, 'Well, I didn’t experience that,' but then as time went on I started going, 'Well, actually, there was that one time,'" Pfeiffer told the U.K. newspaper of reexamining her experience in light of the movement. "There’s that process you go through — denial, self-blame, 'I shouldn’t have worn that dress,' 'I should’ve known.' You look at it through a grown-up lens and think, 'Wow, I was a kid.' There were a number of situations that were not good."

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actor went on to share that a "high-powered person" in Hollywood behaved inappropriately with her, though she didn't share details about the alleged incident.

"Like one incident — I am not going to share — but I look back and I cringe," Pfeiffer told the Times. "I was really uncomfortable and it was inappropriate. I put it in a drawer. I was 20, and it was with a high-powered person in the industry."

The man isn't named in the story, but interviewer Charlotte Edwardes writes that "if he's still alive, [Pfeiffer] will write to him."

After dozens of sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein went public, countless others have shared their experiences with misconduct in the industry. Recently, for example, Sarah Jessica Parker told NPR that a former co-star had acted "inappropriately" on set, including making comments about her body.

Pfeiffer, meanwhile, admitted in the Times interview that speaking out was "challenging" for her and her peers.

"It was challenging for women of my generation to find their voices," the actor said to the Times. "And even though slowly, over time, we have been given more permission to speak up, if you grow up not really having your voice valued or heard or encouraged, the way you view yourself and your place, it’s pretty set."

