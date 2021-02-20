Megan Fox slams fake social media post claiming she doesn't wear face masks: 'The internet is so fun'

Megan Fox clarified the accuracy of a viral Instagram post. (Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Megan Fox says a viral social media post claiming she doesn't wear face masks during the pandemic is fake, calling internet hysteria "scary."

On Friday, the 34-year-old Transformers star wrote in her Instagram Stories, "I've never made any statements regarding wearing masks. Scary that you can go viral for and possibly be socially crucified for something you haven't done" adding, "The internet is so FUN."

That day, a fake Instagram message from Fox read, "I noticed comments on social media questioning my decision to 'not wear a mask' in public. While I appreciate the concern of my fans and others, it is ultimately my decision to trust the universe to keep me and my family safe. We are okay. The fans I met did not have any issues and if they did, I would have gladly given them space or put one on since I always carry one with me for the comfort of other people. Ultimately, I do not think bullying is the way to go about this. Please respect our beliefs, values, privacy."

Megan Fox slammed allegations that she didn't wear a face mask in public. (Screenshot: Instagram/MeganFox)

It turns out the viral post of Megan Fox’s supposed statement regarding mask wearing is fake.



The image was photoshopped using one of her posts from 2014. pic.twitter.com/XeuuFLDTnx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2021

According to the Twitter account Pop Crave, the fake post contained a real caption that Fox wrote on Instagram in 2014 which read, "How can we expect to receive blessings in our lives when we are the authors of others suffering? Stop slandering. Stop bullying."

According to People, the viral now-deleted tweet of the fake post contained a photo of Fox carrying face masks alongside her musician boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 30. The couple have been dating since last year, after meeting on the set of the thriller film Midnight in the Switchgrass, as she divorced Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green. The couple of ten years share three sons: Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8. While Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter named Casie from a previous relationship.

On their first Valentine's Day as a twosome, Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) revealed on Instagram that he wears a vial of Fox's blood around his neck. "My bloody Valentine," the musician tagged his post.

