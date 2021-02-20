Chris D'Elia breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations: 'I know it looks bad'

Comedian Chris D'Elia is speaking out eight months after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Eight months after Chris D'Elia was accused of sexual harassment, including of underage girls, the comedian revealed that he's long experienced an unhealthy obsession with sex. "I do have a problem," he said.

On Friday evening, the You star shared a video on his personal YouTube page addressing sexual misconduct allegations which surfaced in June from five different women. A woman named Simoné Rossi was the first to speak out by tweeting disbelief that D'Elia was playing a "pedophile” character in the Netflix series, which she called "the literal irony.” Rossi shared screenshots of conversations she said occurred between her and D'Elia when she was 16, claiming the comedian was “grooming” her and asked her for nude photos. Rossi also said she “never physically [molested]" by D'Elia.

From there, other women accused D'Elia of harassment and sexual assault. In June, D'Elia told TMZ, "I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point." He added that his relationships "have been both legal and consensual" and he denied making contact with women who tweeted about him. "That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who absolutely let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s my fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."

The following month, Netflix axed a non-scripted comedy series starring D'Elia and comedian Bryan Callen (the latter of whom was subsequently accused of rape, allegations he denied).

On Friday, D'Elia said in his video, "First of all, I do know how it looks with all the stuff that's been said and the emails that have been put out there and what the media has been trying to say and I know it looks bad." D'Elia also reiterated his claims that all his relationships have been consensual and legal.

"What I have come to understand is, this was always about sex to me. My life was — sex controlled my life," said D'Elia. "It was the focus, it was my focus all the time. And I had a problem and I do have a problem. It's not like, months down the line everything's better. I need to do work on that."

D'Elia explained that becoming famous for stand-up comedy in his early 30s made him "lucky" with women, adding that he was always "straight-up" about his non-commitment. "I realized through all of this that doing that is just treating sex like it's casual and being flippant with people," he said. "And that's not the guy I want to be...and I'm sorry for that."

He revealed that he has cheated on most women he's dated, including his fiancée, whom he didn't name (D'Elia was married to actress Emily Montague from 2006 to 2010). "And this is my dream girl, this is the girl I want to be with for the rest of my life, and even that wouldn't stop what I was doing…and this needed to happen because I wouldn't have stopped cheating..." D'Elia also said he wants to be a role model for his son.

D'Elia admitted, "I can't go back. I can't fix that part of me," referring to "insecurity" and "loneliness," feelings he tried to replace with sex. "It was out of control," he said. "So I have a chance here to apologize to the people who got caught up in that shit and the lies that I would tell my fiancée, my friends. And I'm sorry."

