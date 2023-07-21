Megan Fox gets slammed into a barricade at OC Fair after someone tries to attack Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the Sports Illustrated Swim Issue Launch Party on May 18, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly took their rekindled twin flame to the OC Fair in Costa Mesa, Calif., on Thursday night — but it wasn't all fun and games for the couple.

In a video circulating online, Fox appears to get smashed into a barricade by the pair's own security guard, who jumped in to protect Kelly. According to an eyewitness, someone punched the musician, but it's unclear in the clip. Although Fox got caught in the crossfire, the stars appear to be fine as they walked away from the ride mostly unscathed.

Megan Fox gets slammed into a barricade after a visitor tried to attack Machine Gun Kelly at O.C. Fair. pic.twitter.com/moRGwAMu4g — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2023

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a rep for the actress, but did not hear back.

Kelly, 33, and Fox, 37, appear to have recovered from their rough patch earlier this year.

"Things seem good with them right now," an insider close to the couple tells Yahoo. "They have both been putting in the work on their relationship."

The stars got into a massive fight in February and reportedly stopped planning their wedding. It's unclear what led to the rift, but it was "serious" enough for Fox to take off her emerald and diamond engagement ring. They have been going to couples therapy and a source told Entertainment Tonight "keeping that consistent" has been key.

"It's an absolute necessity for her in order to have them heal and move forward. They are both doing their best to make their relationship work and making an effort," a source said, noting the actress is trying to "keep her personal life out of the public eye as they navigate their next steps."

"She doesn't want to draw further attention to their relationship while they are in the healing phase and just focused on each other and their families," the insider added.

The Transformers actress and Kelly have been dating a little more than three years. He popped the question in Puerto Rico in January 2022.