Machine Gun Kelly supports 'hot' Megan Fox's Sports Illustrated cover after relationship issues

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates fiancée Megan Fox's Sports Illustrated cover. (Photos: FilmMagic)

Still going strong!

Three months after Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seemed on the verge of splitting, the couple stepped out together on Thursday night. Kelly supported his fiancée at the launch of Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue as the actress is one of the magazine's cover stars — but they didn't pose together on the red carpet. However, the musician was clearly proud. When asked what he thought of Fox's cover, Kelly told Entertainment Tonight: "Hot."

One insider who knows the couple is "not surprised" they are together after a difficult few months.

"They've weathered many storms," the source shared, emphasizing they have a "very passionate, sometimes up and down" relationship.

Fox, 37, and Kelly, 33, got into a "big" fight back in February while they were in Arizona for the Super Bowl. The Transformers star deleted her Instagram after alluding the "Bloody Valentine" crooner cheated. Multiple reports claimed they halted wedding plans and Fox was pictured without her engagement ring. A week later, Fox returned to social media.

"There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons," she wrote.

A source told People at the time the two were "in therapy" working through their issues, but Fox was "having a hard time trusting" the rap-rocker.

It seems the two rebounded. In April, Kelly and Fox were pictured holding hands on vacation together in Hawaii.