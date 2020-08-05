Megan Fox mocked by estranged husband Brian Austin Green for post calling Machine Gun Kelly an 'achingly beautiful boy'

Megan Fox publicly declared her love for Machine Gun Kelly — and was mocked by estranged husband Brian Austin Green for it.

On Wednesday, the actress made it Instagram official with Kelly by sharing a photo of them together in towels. The black-and-white mirror selfie saw a tattooed Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) shirtless with a dark towel around his waist while Fox had on a bikini top and light towel around her bottom. She had her arm around her boyfriend and Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star’s waist.

“Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours,” Fox, 34, captioned the post along with a black heart emoji and two knives.

As the photo spread across the internet, Green shared his own post, borrowing her caption but using images of their three children (Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3) and his son from a previous relationship (Kassius, 18).

He didn’t mention his estranged wife, who’s on location shooting Switchgrass with Kelly, but there is no doubt who the post was directed to. One of the top comments applauded Green for the “best clap back.”

Fox’s steamy selfie is the first photo she’s shared on social media of her with her new beau since they went public with their romance. Kelly, 30, shared his own photo last week.

Fox and Kelly, who played lovers in his video for “Bloody Valentine” (hence the knife emojis), have been in Puerto Rico after resuming production on Switchgrass late last month. It is on the set of that film that they first met — back in March. Fox said in their first joint interview that she was immediately intrigued when she heard he was cast in the film. The second day on set, she invited him to lunch in her trailer.

Fox and Kelly made it official in May — right after her husband of 10 years Green confirmed they quietly separated late last year and are divorcing.

While he clearly takes a swipe at her in his new post, at the time Green confirmed his split with Fox, he asked people not to “villainize” her for ending their marriage and moving on with Kelly. He said she didn’t cheat on him. He explained that she returned home from filming a movie abroad last year and told Green she was happier living apart from him. Fox and Green tried to work things out, but decided to go their separate ways — now co-parenting their kids.

And Green defended his ex again in a podcast just this week. He talked about how Fox has been criticized on social media for being with Kelly in Puerto Rico while Green is home in L.A. caring for their three young children.

“Everybody is judgmental right now because she is out of the country working,” Green said. “This is what we do. We travel and we work. It’s no different now than it’s been before except that we are no longer together. This is what we’ve been doing for 15 years ... when one person is [away, like Fox is making this movie,], the other one will step in and take care of things at home.”

Green added, “Megan loves her kids and would do anything for them — and has and will continue to.”

Green has been posting lots of photos of his adventures with their kids while she is away shooting.

Fox and Kelly’s romance was just beginning when they met on the set in March amid her secret separation from Green. When production was halted and they returned to L.A., things got serious. So when they resumed production in late July, they were back on the set as a couple. From location, they gave their first joint interview in which Fox called Kelly her “twin flame,” which she said was an even deeper connection than a soulmate. They also revealed that they discussed moving in together, but said that they are not yet engaged.

This story was originally published on August 5, 2020, at 1:40 p.m. and has been updated.

