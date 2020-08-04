Brian Austin Green talks finding out about Megan Fox's new romance with Machine Gun Kelly, being 'betrayed' by Courtney Stodden

Brian Austin Green is sharing new details about his split from Megan Fox, including how he learned about her rebound romance with Machine Gun Kelly. He also talks about his current dating status, clarifying what exactly happened with Courtney Stodden and Tina Louise.
The BH90210 actor told Hollywood Raw podcast the public interest in his personal life “sucks” amid his May divorce announcement. But he thinks things with Fox are “going as well as it can. There’s no rule book to it. There’s no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We’re learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can” — and putting their three sons first.
Asked about Fox dating her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star and “twin flame” Kelly (real name: Colson Baker), Green said, “I wish Megan the absolute best in everything. I want her to be completely happy for her and for the kids. That’s super important. Nobody wants to be around somebody that’s unhappy. Nothing good comes out of that. That’s a terrible situation.”
He blamed the coronavirus for amplifying their breakup news, saying, it “happened at an unfortunate time that nobody could have predicted with quarantine and the virus and all of that. The news cycle is a bit bigger than we were prepared for or are used to, but it is what it is.”
Green and Fox, who share three sons, quietly split in November, when she returned home from a movie shoot and told him she was happier being apart from him. She started making Switchgrass with Kelly in March and they had an immediate connection, she said in a recent interview. While the production was halted due to the pandemic, they returned to L.A. together and started seeing dating, only going public in May after her split from Green was made public. The romance has since been high-profile with Fox starring in Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” music video and saying he’s her soulmate.
Green defended his wife amid this split, saying on the podcast, “Everybody is judgmental right now because she is out of the country working,” as Switchgrass production resumed in Puerto Rico and she and Kelly are out and proud about their romance. “This is what we do. We travel and we work. It’s no different now than it’s been before except that we are no longer together. This is what we’ve been doing for 15 years ... when one person is [away], the other one will step in and take care of things at home.”
Green added, “Megan loves her kids and would do anything for them — and has and will continue to.”
However, the actor hedged a bit when it came to revealing exactly how he learned that Fox and Kelly were dating.
“I found out in my own way,” he said when asked whether Fox told him herself or if he read it in the press. “And that’s as much detail as I’ll give you on that one. No, I didn’t read about it or anything like that.”
Green offered that he and Fox have “rules” about introducing their sons to any new partners, saying, “We’ve talked about being as responsible as we can with the kids ... We want to make this as positive an experience for them as possible.”
As for whether he’d ever get married again, he said, “Right now? No.” After a beat, he added, “But never say never.”
That’s because in addition to the divorce, his attempts at dating have been rather dramatic. He was briefly linked to Stodden, who’s best known for being a teen bride, marrying 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison when she was 16. Green said he had no idea about her backstory. After their minute-long romance, Stodden, who loves a headline, released an unflattering song inspired by him and then, in another play for revenge, posted a video of them together in a hot tub after he had moved on to internet model Louise.
Green, who says he’s “been single this whole time,” going on just a couple dates with these women.
“What people normally do when they get out of [a relationship] is they date. “They talk to multiple people at once. Some people use dating apps. ... They spend time with people until they feel a connection with somebody and something builds from there,” he said. “What’s unfortunate for me and the situation is I’ll literally go on one date with somebody — not even a date, just meet somebody, have lunch — and all of a sudden it’s written as like ‘Oh, his new fling,’ and ‘Oh, he’s playing two women at the same time.’ And it’s like: No, I literally spent one time with each of these women. I’m not playing anybody. My life is just much more under a microscope than somebody else’s.”
He said dating around shouldn’t “mean I’m a sh***y person. That’s what you’re supposed to do, you’re supposed to meet people and experience life. Then when you start finding commonalities with somebody, then it becomes something bigger... But I get judged for it, I think, unfairly.”
While Green had nothing but kind things to say about Louise, whom he said encouraged him to take a break from dating all together to heal emotionally from his split from Fox, he tried to be nice about Stodden — but it was harder.
He said Stodden was “super polite” and “super kind” when they were briefly linked in early June, but admitted he had “no idea” of her background and was completely unaware she was famous for being a teen bride and her exploits with ex Hutchison. He said when he realized, he had “that moment of, ‘Oh sh**. What have I done?!’” he laughed, adding, “Hindsight, again, 20/20.”
Green was asked if he felt “betrayed” by the hot tub video, which Stodden posted on Instagram the day Green was linked to Louise, and said, “Of course” and that it was shared “out of context” to “create issues.” He said Stodden should have taken the high road, but didn’t.
“I feel like — if you had some good people around you that would go, ‘You’ve dealt with enough crap and you’re sort of viewed in a questionable way by a lot of people,’ take the high road,” Green said. “[Say publicly that] you met somebody, it didn’t work out, but you guys had a fine time. You wish them the best ... Apparently she wasn’t given that advice. Instead, it’s been about, let me drag this out as long as possible. Let me write a song.”
Green went on to have a laugh about the song she released, “Side Effects,” in which Stodden claimed was about their blink-and-you-missed-it dalliance. In an interview announcing the song, she said it was about having a “bad dose of a bad actor and just want to be sober again.”
Green said Stodden releasing the song was “f**king insane. It’s insane. Let’s call that it like it is. That’s insane.”
He continued, “Don’t you need to have some sort of connection with somebody to write a song? What’s funny too is when you read [her interview saying Green inspired the song, she said the song is really] about love, but it was kind of inspired by [Green]. No, it wasn’t. You just want to put my name into the story because then they’ll hear your song.”
