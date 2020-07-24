Courtney Stodden disses Brian Austin Green in new song: 'Got a bad dose of a bad actor'

Brian Austin Green's first public romance since news of split from wife Megan Fox is long over, but still haunting him. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Brian Austin Green’s rebound fling with Courtney Stodden won’t soon be forgotten: She’s released a new song about it. Meanwhile, he’s single again, having ended another brief relationship with social media model Tina Louise.

Stodden, a 25-year-old internet personality best known for controversially marrying at age 16, has a new track called “Side Effects”, out on SoundCloud, that she says is inspired by the end of her blink-and-you-missed-it dalliance with the Beverly Hills, 90210 star.

“‘Side Effects’ is about that feeling you have when you leave an entanglement,” Stodden told Fox News. “You got a bad dose of a bad actor and just want to be sober again. The high isn’t worth the side effects.”

Courtney Stodden wrote a song about the weeks she dated Brian Austin Green. (Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

When asked specifically if she was talking about her brief relationship with Green in June, Stodden said, “Yes, it’s inspired by that recent entanglement.” But added, that while that is “the catalyst" of the song, “overall” the single is “inspired about my love life.”

Stodden’s love life has been widely discussed since she was a teenager. At age 16, she married actor Doug Hutchison, who was 50 at the time. Their divorce was finalized earlier this year.

Green, 47, has been going through his own-high profile divorce. Late last year, unbeknownst to the public, he and wife Megan Fox, who share three sons, quietly separated. During the pandemic, Fox was spotted out with her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star, and apparent “twin flame,” Machine Gun Kelly. After confirming that he and Fox were finito, he jumped back into the dating game as well — hooking up with Stodden in early June.

Green and Stodden reportedly met online, bonding over “similar political views” and planning “to create music together.” But just weeks after being spotted together, things fizzled — and there was bad blood. When he quickly moved on with Australian model Louise, Stodden shared a video of herself with a shirtless Green in a hot tub that raised eyebrows.

Green spoke out publicly about the video drama, saying Stodden was “super nice” but her decision to post the video after his first date with Louise was “disappointing.” He thought it was manipulative that she “decided to post that the day Tina and I had lunch — knowing that it would create problems for Tina and myself, having three kids — it kind of sucks.”

While he reiterated it was disappointing, he insisted, “I don’t want to bash Courtney ... I think she’s a nice person. I just think she’s making some bad choices.”

While it may have caused an early hiccup for Green and Louise, they continued seeing each other — until recently. This week, they ended their romance after three weeks.