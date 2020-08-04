Kevin Hart publicly supports Ellen DeGeneres as criticism grows: She's shown me 'love and respect from day 1'

Kevin Hart is showing his support for Ellen DeGeneres amid the scandal surrounding her daytime talk show.

Hart, who has faced his own share of public scrutiny, took to Instagram Tuesday to call DeGeneres “one of the dopest people” and say he’s standing “by the ones that I know and that I love.” He went on to call the internet “a crazy world of negativity,” where the downfall of people is celebrated.

Hart wrote that it’s been “crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly,” referring to The Ellen DeGeneres Show being under investigation amid claims of it being a toxic work environment. While most of the allegations pertain to show producers, including a culture of racism, sexual harassment and intimidation, DeGeneres’s “be kind” reputation has also been called into question.

“I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f**king planet,” the fellow comedian wrote. “She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1.”

Hart continued, “The internet has become a crazy world of negativity....we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad...When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another....this hate sh** has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon....”

At the end of the message, he added, “This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences....It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen...”

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, with Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi at the2017 People's Choice Awards 2017. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards) More

Hart has appeared on DeGeneres’s show many times — and she’s publicly had his back amid a high-profile scandal. When he stepped down as the Oscars host in 2018 amid resurfaced homophobic comments, DeGeneres publicly supported him and actively campaigned to help him win back the gig. DeGeneres said as a member of the LGBTQ community, she is sensitive to homophobic comments but accepted Hart’s apology (which he initially refused to give, but eventually did).

DeGeneres faced backlash from the LGBTQ community and its supporters over her stance.

While the investigation into DeGeneres’s show continues, the popular show is not expected to go off the air. There has been no shortage of negative press about DeGeneres — including some celebrities coming forward to say her bad behavior is “common knowledge” — she has received support too. Most notably, her wife, Portia de Rossi has publicly supported her. Katy Perry has also backed DeGeneres in a few posts earlier today.





1/2 I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

2/2 to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

