Megan Fox deletes her comment on ex Brian Austin Green’s post praising new girlfriend Sharna Burgess

Megan Fox is "grateful" for Brian Austin Green's new romance with Sharna Burgess — and you can read into her now-deleted comment as much or as little as you'd like.

Green and his Dancing With the Stars pro girlfriend took his children to Walt Disney World in Orlando on Tuesday. The 90210 alum shared a photo of himself smooching Burgess on social media, writing, "It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with."

That got a reply from Burgess, who commented, "There’s no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you." But it also got a comment from Fox, who's in the process of divorcing Green. The actress wrote and then deleted, "Grateful for Sharna" with a purple heart.

The comment of course is open to interpretation. Presumably, Fox really is grateful her ex has moved on — as she herself did a long time ago. It will be two years ago this December that Fox returned home after making a movie aboard and told Green that she was happier living apart from him and they quietly separated. A few months later, in March 2020, she met Machine Gun Kelly on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass and they fell hard. Fox has called him her "twin flame," saying their connection is deeper than soulmates, and they've been making steamy public appearances ever since.

Green and Fox filed for divorce in November and that's in the process of being sorted out.

It should also be pointed out that Fox recently visited Disneyland with Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) and was criticized for going seemingly without her kids. One outlet's headline: "Megan Fox goes to the Happiest Place On Earth with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, kids nowhere in sight after spending weekend with doting dad Brian Austin Green." (Baker's daughter wasn't there either, but that didn't make the headline.) Now Green visits, with the kids, one month later. However, Burgess had work events in Orlando, including one for DWTS, that she's been working around.

Fox has rarely said anything about her ex since their split, but she did publicly call him out in November, accusing him of making her look like an "absent mother" while he's "dad of the year." She took issue with Green's frequent posts featuring Journey, 4, Bodhi, 7, and Noah, 8.

The kids were in some of Green and Burgess's videos from Disney. In one, one of the boys called her over to show her something. "Show me!" she is heard yelling back excitedly.

The boys adorably crashed Fox's TV interview last week.

Green and Burgess started dating in December. The new loves said wearing face masks, amid the pandemic, on their early first dates helped their connection.

