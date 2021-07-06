Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton share 1st photos from their wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton made it official over the weekend — and now they are sharing the first photos of their country wedding, which had person touches and a famous officiant.

Gwen Stefani were married — by Carson Daly. (Screenshot: Carson Daly via Instagram)

"Dreams do come true," Stefani, 51, wrote of the July 3 wedding along with a series of the photos — taken by photographer Jeremy Bustos — from the event held at Shelton's ranch in Tishomingo, Okla. "Blake Shelton I love you."

One photo showed the pair, who met making The Voice, posing outside the stone chapel Shelton, 44, had built for his bride on the 1,400-acre property.

Stefani was outfitted by Vera Wang for the day and had some special touches. For one, she had the names of her sons — Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7 — embroidered into her veil alongside "Blake" and "Gwen."

Stefani's veil had her children's names sewn alongside hers and Blake's. (Screenshot: Gwen Stefani via Instagram)

She also wore stiletto cowboy boots under her dress — on full display when she rocked her "party dress" for the post-nuptial festivities. Bustos noted of the shot, "I’m 101% positive this is the most iconic shot we’ve ever taken."

For his part, Shelton wore jeans, which is very, very him. (He actually wore jeans to his first two weddings as well.)

Other photos showed them driving off in a golf cart, which was decorated with bows as she held a bouquet of white roses. And their dog was there to celebrate them as well.

Bustos described it as the "wedding of all of our dreams."

Among the approximately 40 guests included The Voice host Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony.

"Here comes the bride," Daly wrote with photos of him in action at the wedding. "So honored to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth. May God bless you guys in this new chapter of your lives. We love you!"

Their wedding came less than a month after the No Doubt frontwoman celebrated her bridal shower.

The couple met making the NBC reality competition in 2014 and started dating the next year while going through very public divorces — from singers Gavin Rossdale, with whom Stefani shares her sons, and Shelton's second wife, Miranda Lambert. Shelton and Stefani became engaged in October.

Shelton hinted in March that the wedding would be this summer, saying on the Today show, "I'm afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I'm right back into 'The Voice' cycle again, and I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after, so hopefully this summer."

Stefani said on the same show in January that there were a lot of moving parts to plan the wedding.

"There's so many people involved," she said. "[My] children and their hearts, everybody in my family, his family, we all went through a lot together." And she called Shelton "my best friend. I feel so excited that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at happiness. For a long time to come. It's just a blessing, the whole thing."

