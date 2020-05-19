This isn’t Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s first split — a look at their up and down romance

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox are splitting after 10 years of marriage. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confirmed the news on Monday after Fox was pictured with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Green wanted to clear up any speculation that Fox cheated, explaining they agreed to separate.

“Neither one of us did anything to each other,” he said on his podcast …With Brian Austin Green. “She’s always been honest with me, I’ve always been honest with her. We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she will always love me. And I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.”

This isn’t the first time Green and Fox have broken up during their 15-year romance. The couple, who share sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3, have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years.

The actors first met on the set of Fox’s short-lived sitcom Hope & Faith in 2004. Green was scheduled to appear as a guest star and they had an instant connection.

“I didn’t know who he was from 90210, but I liked him right away,” Fox said in an interview with The New York Times Magazine. “Everyone was around the monitor watching a scene, and Brian accidentally touched my leg. I remember literal electricity shooting through me and out me from every direction. It was like magic.”

Green was reluctant to pursue anything given their age gap — he was 30 while she was 18 — so he tried to stay away from the actress.

“She was really young and I was like, ‘This isn't this. This can't f***ing happen. This isn't going to happen, no way,’” he recalled last year during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ KFC Radio podcast. “I left and she was just really persistent — and thank God.”

Green had also just “gotten out of a relationship” and wasn't looking for anything serious at the time. In 2003, he and his 90210 co-star, Vanessa Marcil, ended their engagement after the birth of son Kassius. However, Green said his feelings changed when Fox told him she was tired of chasing him and planned to move on.

“That's when I realized… ‘I must be really into this situation... the thought of that kills me,’” he explained. “And... we've been together now for 15 years.”

Green and Fox got engaged in 2006, right before her career blew up with 2007’s Transformers alongside Shia LaBeouf. Rumors swirled she and LaBeouf — who also starred together in the 2009 sequel — were more than co-stars. LaBeouf confirmed that in a 2011 interview with Details.

“Look, you're on the set for six months, with someone who's rooting to be attracted to you, and you're rooting to be attracted to them,” LaBeouf said, nodding “affirmatively” when asked if he and Fox hooked up. “The time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry onscreen.”

Fox confirmed the rumors as well years later while playing “Plead the Fifth” on Watch What Happens Live. “I mean I would confirm that it was romantic,” she said in 2018. “I love him, I have never been really quiet about that, I love him.”

Megan Fox and Shia LaBeouf attend the London premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen on June 15, 2009. (Photo: Getty Images)