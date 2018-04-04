Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have a 'we're not broken up' photo shoot in Hawaii

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green want the world to know they are still happily together.

The couple just so happened to get snapped by a lone photog roaming the beach in Kailua-Kona as they had a fun-filled day away from the kids. In a series of photos, Fox and Green frolicked on the sand hand-in-hand, playfully put sunscreen on each other, and got affectionate in the water.

Fox and Green’s trip to Hawaii (with the paparazzi) is somewhat of an annual tradition. After calling off their divorce two years ago, they had a babymoon in Kona, showing that they were happily reconciled.

View photos Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green show PDA in Hawaii. (Photo: AKM-GSI) More

This particular trip comes at a good time. Buzz of marital strife surfaced after the Transformers star’s appearance last month on Hollywood Medium, where she was cryptic about her relationship. It hasn’t been the easiest road for the couple, who share three children: Noah, 5, Bodhi, 4, and Journey, 1.

Fox, 31, and the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 44, have been together for the better part of 14 years. They began dating in 2004 after meeting on the set of the sitcom Hope & Faith when she was just 18. The pair got engaged two years later, only to quietly call things off in 2009. Fox hooked up with her Transformers co-star Shia LaBeouf — according to Shia LaBeouf — but eventually reconnected with Green.

Green and Fox wed in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii in 2010. Either a pap made the guest list or they sold a photo to one of the agencies, as we all got a glimpse of their nuptials. (No judgment here! Who didn’t want to see what Fox wore on her big day?)

The couple went on to have two sons, but 18 months after welcoming Noah, they filed for divorce in August 2015. “They had several conflicts that led to the divorce,” a family source told People. “Megan worked a lot last year, and she continues to work a lot. When she is away, Brian stays with the kids. Before they filed for divorce, they had disagreements about this situation. … Megan is a great mom but also wants to keep her great career. Brian ended up being a stay-at-home dad. He is happy to be with the kids but also wants another life than just being a dad.”

Not so fast! Fox and Green were photographed hanging out again two months after splitting, and it was revealed that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star was pregnant with their third child. They reconciled in 2016 and welcomed their third son, Journey.

Last year, Green was asked about how they made their relationship work. “I don’t know what the secret is. Just stick it out. Like fighting and making up, believing in each other,” he said. “I’ve dated people before, and you kind of get to that point where you go, ‘You know what, I don’t feel the same way,’ and I’ve never reached that with her. … I mean, we fight, we disagree on things. But I don’t want to go anywhere, and she doesn’t, you know? So we stick it out.”

Trips to Hawaii probably help too.

