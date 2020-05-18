Kristin Cavallari is quarantining away from Jay Cutler amid divorce: 'Everyone's going a little stir-crazy'

Kristin Cavallari spoke out for the first time since announcing her divorce from Jay Cutler three weeks ago. Over the weekend, the Very Cavallari star talked with her stylist during an Instagram live and revealed she's not living with the former NFL quarterback amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm at my friend Justin [Anderson]'s house right now," Kristin said, according to BuzzFeed.

Kristin Cavallari is quarantining with kids, BFF amid Jay Cutler divorce. (Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images) More

Justin Anderson is Cavallari's BFF and hairstylist who also lives in Nashville. They were stranded together in the Bahamas — along with Cutler and Anderson's fiancé, Scoot — for weeks as the COVID-19 outbreak escalated in the U.S.

"We've been together for the entire quarantine time — literally from day one," she added.

The 33-year-old Laguna Beach alum revealed her and Cutler's three kids are with her.

"With my kids, it's, like, 'Alright, what should we do today?' We've maxed out every creative idea," she shared on Instagram. "I will tell you, the no school thing is tough. With the boys, Jaxon will not listen to me. He refuses to do work."

Cutler, 37, and Cavallari share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 6, and 4-year-old daughter, Saylor.

"I'm like, 'I can't fight with you about doing schoolwork,'" Cavallari continued. "It's too hard. ... My boys are 7 and 6 so it's not the end of the world if they're not sitting here doing schoolwork every day."

Cavallari admitted, "Everyone's going a little stir-crazy because we really can't go anywhere."

The Hills star has found a silver lining, though.

"I don't normally let my kids sleep with me, but I've been rotating my kids for the last week," she shared. "It's cute, but those are the moments that will never be the same — we'll never get those back. So in that sense, I've been trying to really enjoy that time with my kids."

Cutler and Cavallari shocked fans when they revealed in April they came "to a loving conclusion to get a divorce."

"We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made and the children we are so proud of," the pair said in matching statements. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

While the split seemed amicable at first, things took a turn with each star's divorce filing. Cavallari accused Cutler of "inappropriate marital conduct" and claimed he was "punishing" her by not allowing her to purchase another home in Nashville. Cutler, meanwhile, called his estranged wife’s desire to buy a third property in Tennessee "frivolous."

Things seemed to have calmed down. Earlier this month, it was reported they reached a temporary custody agreement with Cutler allowing her to buy her desired home. The stars will split custody, one week on and one week off.

Watch —Kristin Cavallari's best friend Justin Anderson gets candid about month-long Bahamas trip amid coronavirus pandemic:





