Jim Carrey criticizes Fox News's coronavirus coverage, Donald Trump in return to political artwork

Jim Carrey just isn’t ready to stop painting Trump takedowns.

While the Kidding star told Yahoo Entertainment in January that he was done creating his headline-making political-themed paintings — many with unflattering caricatures depicting the president — he’s back at it after a brief break.

His most recent piece calls out Fox News’s coverage of the coronavirus. Trump — with a crazy face, brows and grin as well as multiple chins — is driving a bus filled with germs directly at a man and woman pushing a baby carriage blindly walking into a crosswalk. Both pedestrians are wearing Fox News blindfolds and crossing against the “don’t walk” sign.

“When America needed masks Fox ‘News’ gave them blindfolds,” Carrey wrote on his image.

The conservative network has been criticized for its coverage of the pandemic. Some network personalities and commentators called the virus — which has killed more than 87,000 Americans — a “hoax” and “scam.” The network has since been sued over its coverage in an attempt to prevent the network from “publishing further false and deceptive content.”

Carrey has recently posted several other pieces critical of Trump’s leadership during the pandemic:

Trump’s next medical breakthrough: “Want COVID out? SHOUT IT OUT!” pic.twitter.com/GQPpl5qpmS — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) April 29, 2020

Trump is willing to risk countless lives to save his economic record. He has fully become the mayor from Jaws. pic.twitter.com/ZggJClEaXG — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 27, 2020

As cases of COVID-19 double every three days in NYC, the President reassures Wall Street that he can handle the important tissues. pic.twitter.com/DZcULploo1 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 24, 2020

At a press day in January for Carrey’s film Sonic the Hedgehog, the actor and artist said he was done shaming Trump and his administration in his art.

"To me, that was like a time, and it's been a time, where I just wanted to be the lighthouse that was saying, 'Hey, stay off the rocks, you're headed for the rocks,'" Carrey — who holds dual citizenship in the U.S. as well as his native Canada — told Yahoo Entertainment. "We're still headed for the rocks, but I've decided, 'You understand my message, I don't need to be steeped in it anymore.' I think after a while ... you get stuck in that kind of stuff."

Carrey went on to say that he held no contempt for anyone he depicted (though they tend to be conservatives). “It's never been a matter of hating anyone,” he said. “I can sit down with anybody in this country and break bread. I love people. To me, I think we got tricked by politicians and by weird corporate concerns to believe that disagreement is hatred. And I will never go for that."

He said mangoes had become his new muses — and had a run painting the fruit for a minute. After Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11, he started sharing his people paintings again — and they quickly turned to focus back on politics as misinformation about the coronavirus started circulating.

