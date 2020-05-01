Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler reach temporary custody agreement: Report

After Jay Cutler called Kristin Cavallari's desire to purchase another house in Tennessee "frivolous" amid divorce proceedings, it appears he's waving the white flag. According to E! News, the former NFL quarterback has agreed to let the Hills alum buy her desired home. The Very Cavallari stars, whose show airs on E!, have also apparently reached a temporary custody agreement.

Cavallari and Cutler announced Sunday they were separating after seven years of marriage. While they declared to have "nothing but love and respect for one another," it's been a messy week for the pair in the media.

"Kristin and Jay have made some progress in moving forward with the divorce," a source tells E!. "They are now agreeing that Jay will allow Kristin to purchase the home she has been looking at since November of last year when they started having serious issues, which prompted her to start looking in the first place."

The "insider" adds, "In exchange for that, they are agreeing to split the time with their children, one week on and one week off. They are having the kids stay in the home and Kristin will stay a week, then Jay will stay a week."

Cutler and Cavallari's three children — sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4 — will rotate weekly between each parent after the Laguna Beach alum is settled in her new home.

Cavallari, 33, accused her estranged husband of "punishing" her in a divorce filing this week. The reality star said Cutler, 37, was blocking her from buying a new house and asked the judge to allow her to use "her portion of their funds" to purchase the property.

Cutler filed documents, per TMZ, that said her request to buy another house in Tennessee was excessive considering they already own two multimillion-dollar homes and have committed to buying a multimillion-dollar condo at the Four Seasons in Nashville.

"In her response, Kristin says one of their homes is for sale and she doesn't like to stay in it because there is no internet, and they split time in the other house," TMZ writes. "She also claims construction hasn't even started on the Four Seasons condo property yet and Jay didn't object to the new place until he tried to use it as leverage in their divorce."

According to E!, tension between the pair started to ease Friday "since they aren't having to deal with each other as much."

“Jay agreed to not hole up in the house today as well, which allows the splitting of time with the kids in the marital home, instead of contentiously cohabitating," the source notes.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a rep for Cavallari, but did not immediately receive a response.

Watch — Kristin Cavallari alleges Jay Cutler is “punishing” and trying to “intimidate” her in new divorce filing:

