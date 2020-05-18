Jaime King files for divorce from director Kyle Newman, seeks restraining order

Jaime King and director Kyle Newman are splitting after 12 years of marriage. The model and actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Monday morning. People reports she has also filed a domestic violence prevention petition. It's unknown if the restraining order has been granted. They share two young children.

Reps for King and Newman have not responded to Yahoo Entertainment's requests for comment.

Jaime King files for divorce from Kyle Newman after 12 years of marriage. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic) More

King and Newman met on the set of the film Fanboys in 2005, which he directed. The actress told InStyle there was an instant connection.

"We started hanging out all the time," she exclaimed. "After one week, we were so close."

They wed in 2007 and went on to have two sons: James Knight, 6, and Leo Thames, 4. According to photos posted on Newman's Instagram story, it appears the boys were with him earlier on Monday. He also posted a photo with them a few days ago.

Newman has directed music videos in recent years, including Taylor Swift’s "Style." The singer is the godmother to the pair’s youngest son, Leo, while Jessica Alba is godmother to James.

It's unclear when the Black Summer star, 41, and 44-year-old director separated, but they haven't appeared on each other's social media accounts in months. The last family photo was shared by Newman during a February trip to Canada.

King omitted him from a Mother’s Day montage she posted and has been sharing cryptic messages on Instagram over the past several weeks.

It's been a trying few years for the couple.

King revealed last year her son Leo had "a very serious heart defect" called transposition of the great arteries that she learned about when she was 33 weeks pregnant. She told People that he "crashed at birth and they had to take him out in emergency surgery" and was on life support. After surviving, he underwent heart surgery at 20 weeks old.

The Sin City star has also dealt with a terrifying stalker situation. During one altercation, the man smashed a car window that left her oldest son injured. The man was ultimately sentenced to over four years in prison. Last year, she said James suffers from PTSD due to the incident.

