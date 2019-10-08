Matt Lauer’s teen daughter defends her dad after posting TikTok videos of him dancing

Where in the world is Matt Lauer? Easy — TikTok.

As the first excerpts from Ronan Farrow’s new book Catch and Kill — rumored to contain new details about the sexual misconduct allegations that resulted in Lauer’s termination from Today in November 2017 — surface ahead of its Oct. 15 publication date, the former news anchor is presenting a fun-loving, carefree image in new videos posted by his teenage daughter.

Romy Lauer, 16, can be seen dancing and lip-syncing with her 61-year-old dad in videos shared on her TikTok profile. The pair are seen performing a song from Heathers: The Musical in one video, and Handsome Dancer’s “Coincidance” in another. He also mimes along to Thanos’s “I am inevitable” quote and snap from Avengers: Endgame.

“He got mad at me for this,” his daughter, whose mom is Lauer’s ex, Annette Roque, captioned the latter video.

Romy Lauer’s comments section has, unsurprisingly, been very active. Though some commenters said they missed seeing Lauer on TV, many brought up his alleged sexual harassment of female colleagues at NBC.

Romy defended her dad, firing back at critics in the comments, including someone who referenced the claim that Lauer had a button on his desk which could enable an auto-lock on the door to his office. One woman told the New York Times he used the door-locking mechanism before allegedly having sex with her, after which she says she passed out in his office.

The teen accused critics of spreading “stories not facts” and told a commenter who quipped “at least my dad didn’t get #MeTooed” that he wasn’t funny.

Lauer, who also has two sons, issued a statement responding to the allegations against him following his 2017 firing.

"Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” he said.

