Man framed for murder gets $13.1 million settlement: 'I’m not done with them by a long shot!'

Jamal Trulove, an aspiring actor who spent eight years in prison after police officers framed him for murder, received $13.1 million from San Francisco on Tuesday. The city’s Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the settlement four years after Trulove was acquitted of killing his friend.

Trulove reacted on Twitter, writing, “And trust me I’m not done with them by a long shot!! After what these cowards of the law did to me, I will [let] my freedom ring through every platform I get to show what injustice really looks like.”

In 2007, Trulove was arrested for the murder of his neighbor, Seu Kuka, in a low-income housing project. Truelove was convicted in 2010 and sentenced to life in prison. The aspiring actor and hip-hop singer spent eight years in maximum security prisons. Alex Reisman, one of Trulove’s lawyers, told the AP his client was stabbed while behind bars.

“He endured a lot,” Reisman said.

An appeals court overturned the conviction in 2014 and ordered a new trial where Trulove was acquitted the following year. He sued in 2016. Last year, an Oakland jury ruled that two police officers deliberately fabricated evidence and failed to disclose exculpatory material that may have exonerated Trulove. The jury cleared two other cops of wrongdoing. No officers were disciplined for their roles in the case, Reisman said, adding the two cops named in the lawsuit have since retired.

Upon his release, Trulove has been pursuing his dream of becoming an actor. He will appear in June’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco. The movie recently had a screening at the Sundance Film Festival.

Earlier this month, Trulove revealed on Instagram he has been struggling with PTSD over the trauma he’s endured.

“It’s just hitting me 4 years later on what happened to me… Theres nothing I could do to make up for that time I missed,” he wrote. “No amount of money could ever reverse the time I missed with my kids and the [e]ffect that it’s had on [their] upbringing and our relationship.”





