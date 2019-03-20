Jessica Simpson gives birth to daughter Birdie

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson have welcomed their third child together. The 38-year-old fashion designer gave birth to daughter Birdie Mae Johnson on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Baby Birdie, who weighed 10 lbs., 13 oz., joins brother Ace Knute, 5, and sister Maxwell Drew, 6.
The former pop singer announced she was expecting in September, over a year after saying she was done having kids.
“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” she exclaimed. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”
Simpson didn’t have the easiest pregnancy the third time around, which she documented on social media. Earlier this month, she returned home after spending a week in the hospital for bronchitis, her fourth time in two months.
“Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey,” she exclaimed. “I am slowly getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing!”
The Dukes of Hazzard actress also had severe acid reflux.
And incredibly swollen ankles.
But it was all worth it. As for the moniker of Simpson and Johnson’s new little girl, “Birdie is a family name” on the singer’s side, according to People.
Well wishes have been pouring in on social media for the new family of five. “Welcome to the world Baby Birdie!!!!” Busy Philipps commented.
“I am always happier for you than literally anyone I actually know!!!” Lena Dunham wrote. “I root for you forever!!!”
