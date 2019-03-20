Cory Booker says Rosario Dawson revealed their secret romance because she 'got ambushed'

Cory Booker didn’t expect his “boo,” Rosario Dawson, to go public with their secret romance.

“She was visiting me in D.C. and then she left for the airport and got ambushed,” the New Jersey senator and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful said on Wednesday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I suddenly get this little video from her saying, ‘I got ‘TMZed,’” referring to the website that has paparazzi staked out at airports. “’I don’t have makeup on.’ This and this and that…. But it was wonderful.”

Booker, 49, admitted that as their “relationship grows, it’s difficult” because a lot of attention will be paid to it — as he makes his bid for the White House. But she’s worth it.

“She’s just an incredible human being,” he gushed of the 39-year-old Sin City actress. “She is just a deeply soulful person and has taught me a lot of lessons about love already. Sometimes you show your greatest strength when you make yourself vulnerable.”

He continued, “She has a nurturing spirit that has made me more courageous, not just in love that I project and want to see in our country, but I think even in our own personal relationships — to love more fearlessly.”

He ended by saying, “I am very, very blessed to be with somebody who makes me a better person.”

DeGeneres offered to officiate their wedding if he becomes president and they wed while he’s in the White House. “So you’re saying if Rosario and I get there, wait?” he replied. “Don’t do the marriage before January 2021?”

Dawson spilled the beans about the romance last Thursday at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va. “I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much,” she told the paparazzi without breaking her stride. She added that Booker would be an incredible president and showed off a Booker campaign button she had on her purse.

Dawson — who is raising the teen daughter she adopted in 2014, Lola — has appeared in a slew of movies during her career, which began after she was discovered outside her New York City apartment building and cast in 1995’s Kids. She can next be seen in Netflix’s romantic comedy Someone Great, out in April, followed by Zombieland: Double Tap, which will be released in October.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.



