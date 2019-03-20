Sarah Sanders mocks Jim Acosta after CNN reporter doesn't get called on by President Trump

Jim Acosta was a bit irked with how Tuesday’s Rose Garden press conference went with President Trump and Brazil president Jair Bolsaonaro — much to the delight of Sarah Sanders. The White House Press Secretary mocked the journalist on Twitter with a “Dear Diary” tweet after Acosta went on CNN and shaded Daily Caller White House correspondent Saagar Enjeti.

The chief White House correspondent for CNN, who has ruffled feathers with the Trump administration before, didn’t get called on to ask a question Tuesday while Enjeti — a reporter for the conservative website — was allowed to ask multiple. Following the press conference, Acosta accused Enjeti of asking softball questions.

“The question was asked in a way that really teed it up, like a game of tee-ball here in the Rose Garden,” he exclaimed. “The president was just sort of served up a softball there when he was asked whether or not the Democrats are advancing a lot of socialist ideas. You heard Bolsaonaro go off on that as well.” (According to Fox News, Enjeti’s third question about socialism was not actually directed at Trump, but to Bolsaonaro.)

Someone on Twitter mashed up Acosta’s comments yesterday with a clip from a press conference with President Obama where he asked the former president about his “best week ever.” Sanders clearly found Acosta’s question to Obama to be a softball one, taunting him on Twitter.

Enjeti found it quite amusing as well.

Acosta had his press pass revoked from the White House on Nov. 7 after a contentious exchange with the president. (The White House alleged the CNN reporter’s pass was suspended because he inappropriately touched an intern who was trying to grab his microphone.) After CNN sued saying the move violated the network and Acosta’s First and Fifth Amendment rights, a federal judge agreed and ordered Acosta’s credentials to be reinstated. The judge said that Trump didn’t have to call on Acosta ever again, but that due process was owed before the administration could revoke his press pass.

