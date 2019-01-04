Madonna seemingly responds to butt implant rumors: 'Desperately seeking no ones approval'

Madonna, with her son David Banda, on stage at the Stonewall Inn on New Year’s Eve. (Image: Shaderoom via Instagram)

Madonna appeared to address the controversy about her seemingly bigger backside.

In an Instagram post Thursday, the music superstar, 60, wrote that she’s “Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval” and is “Entitled to Free Agency” over her body — “Like Everyone Else.” She ended with the hashtags “no fear” and “no discrimination.”





The sharp comment follows speculation — started after her New Year’s Eve surprise appearance at Stonewall Inn in New York City — that she had cosmetically enhanced her butt with implants or injections. Instagram account @theshaderoom posted a video of her onstage at the iconic gay establishment, and the internet went crazy theorizing about why her backside appeared fuller. (Ex. “She went to the same doctor as Kim Kardashian.”) Unsurprisingly Madonna’s representative didn’t respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment on the topic.





Madonna and her 13-year-old son David Banda took the stage together at Stonewall Monday to help the venue mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots during the establishment’s New Year’s Eve bash. The songstress delivered an inspirational speech about gay rights and fighting for what you believe in. On Friday, she posted another video going behind-the-scenes before the show.





Madonna is no stranger to controversy, of course. But last August, she was in the headlines again after causing a fuss with her tribute to Aretha Franklin at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. During her time on stage, she barely mentioned The Queen of Soul, who had passed just prior from pancreatic cancer, and she talked mostly about herself. She later clapped back at the criticism.

Madonna, who has been living in Portugal with her younger four children, will release a new album this year. It will be her 14th studio album and her first since 2015’s Rebel Heart.

