Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly expecting 4th child via surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly adding to their family again.

According to multiple news outlets, including People and Us Weekly, the couple are expecting their fourth child. The baby will reportedly be a boy, which was the gender of their last remaining embryo and who is due in early May. The pair have yet to announce the news themselves.

For the second time in a row, the couple is using a surrogate, according to reports. It’s unclear if it is the same woman they used to carry Chicago, who was born last January, but they reportedly had a great relationship with her. In fact, right after Chi was born, there was chatter that they wanted her to have another baby for them right away.

2019 will reportedly bring a new addition to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's fam. (Photo: Getty Images)

According to Us Weekly, the couple — also parents to North, 5, and Saint, 3 — “always wanted four kids.”

Kardashian and West turned to a surrogate after two very difficult pregnancies. Kardashian’s first two were plagued with complications, and her doctors advised her that trying to carry another baby could come with potentially life-threatening risks.

While the pair hasn’t spoken out about the baby news, the internet is already abuzz.

Me, alerting the entire 14th floor of the @BuzzFeed office that @KimKardashian and @kanyewest are expecting baby #4: pic.twitter.com/hX0oqn9RCC — Heather Braga (@heathernewm) January 2, 2019





And there are already name suggestions coming.

@KimKardashian I was sitting with my sisters and couldnt help but feel excited to hear the name of the next potential baby …so we were thinking : “Moon West” 🌙💙 what do you think? — Raifa Nasrallah (@RaifaNasrallah) January 2, 2019





The Kardashian-Wests have had their ups and downs, but the rapper tweeted that he and the reality TV mogul are “stronger than ever.” His constant tweeting, however, has been a sore spot, according to reports, and some of the latest topics include his allegiance to President Trump and his ongoing spat with rapper Drake.

