Madonna's odd, self-absorbed VMAs Aretha Franklin tribute angers Twitter

When it was announced that Aretha Franklin, who died last Thursday, would be honored at Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards, it seemed like only one artist already scheduled to appear at the ceremony was suitable for the job. No, it wasn’t Post Malone, or Shawn Mendes, or Cardi B. It seemed like only the queen of pop, Madonna — who, like Franklin, was raised in Detroit, and whose milestone 60th birthday took place on the day Franklin died, Aug. 16 — could do the Queen of Soul justice.

Standing onstage at New York’s Radio City Music Hall — where Madonna famously opened the first VMAs ceremony in 1984, in a peek-a-boo wedding dress — Madonna started by sharing an anecdote about how “Aretha Louise Franklin changed the course of [her] life” early in her career. She reminisced about attending an important audition and making a last-minute, risky decision to sing one of Franklin’s biggest hits, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” sans accompaniment, then said: “You are probably all wondering why I am telling you this story. There is a reason. Because, none of this would have happened, could have happened, without our lady of soul. She led me to where I am today. And I know she influenced so many people in this house tonight, in this room tonight. And I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us. R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Long live the queen.”

The problem was, Madonna’s audition anecdote consumed her entire cheeky speech. While it seemed to go over well, for the most part, with the Radio City audience — especially with Camila Cabello, who, when Madonna presented her with the Video of the Year award a few moments later for “Havana,” spent much of her own speech fangirling over Madonna — the internet was not as amused. Many tweeters angrily complained that Madonna had made the “tribute” all about herself, not about Aretha.





Madonna gave herself a tribute featuring Aretha. — LoveYourself (@ScottieBeam) August 21, 2018





What a touching tribute to Aretha Franklin where Madonna talked about her goddam self for like 30 mins — KFC (@KFCBarstool) August 21, 2018





Madonna, is this about you or Aretha or the person you're giving the award to? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/4L663EcSIs — Bossip (@Bossip) August 21, 2018





Madonna talking about guitar lessons, Paris baguettes and her ass hanging out while she looked for a stiletto with the image of Aretha Franklin behind her is everything I expected from the #VMAs — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) August 21, 2018





Madonna made Aretha Franklin's death about herself and her own musical journey, and honestly, this is some of the whitest shit I have ever seen. #VMAs — Evette Dionne 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@freeblackgirl) August 21, 2018





.@MTV is literally the first network that had an opportunity to give Aretha Franklin a proper tribute, and they decided to have @Madonna stand on stage… In the most cultural appropriative outfit possible… And talk about her rags to riches story Disgusting #VMAs Where’s @bet pic.twitter.com/xkQ8kimksT — Nicole Tinson (@Nikki_T) August 21, 2018





Madonna ruined the Prince Tribute on the Billboard Awards in 2016. Madonna ruined the Aretha Tribute on the #VMAs in 2018. I really never want to see her again. Ever. pic.twitter.com/rp6QCql3aR — April (@ReignOfApril) August 21, 2018





This was not the first time that an awards night tribute by Madonna sparked a backlash on Twitter. When she performed in honor of Prince at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, many detractors, including BET, shaded her brutally.

Read Madonna’s entire Aretha Franklin speech below and decide for yourself:

Aretha Louise Franklin changed the course of my life. I left Detroit when I was 18. Thirty-five dollars in my pocket. My dream was to make it as a professional dancer. After years of struggling and being broke, I decided to go to auditions for musical theater; I heard the pay was better. I had no training or dreams of ever becoming a singer, but I went for it. I got cut and rejected from every audition. Not tall enough. Not blend-in enough. Not 12-octave-range enough. Not pretty enough, not enough, enough. And then one day, a French disco sensation was looking for backup singers and dancers for his world tour. I thought, why not? The worst that can happen is I could go back to getting robbed, held at gunpoint and being mistaken for a prostitute in my third-floor walkup that was also a crack house. That’s right, I’m a rebel heart.

Story Continues