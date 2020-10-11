'90210' co-stars Luke Perry on what would have been late actor's 54th birthday: 'Forever in my heart'

Luke Perry's friends and co-stars are remembering the beloved actor on Sunday in honor of his birthday. Perry passed away in 2019 of a massive stroke at age 52. (Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

Friends and former costars are remembering Luke Perry on what would have been the late actor’s 54th birthday.

Perry, who died in March 2019 following a massive stroke, was universally loved in the industry, and the outpouring of love on social media in his honor reflected that.

Jennie Garth, who played Perry’s longtime love interest Kelly Taylor on Beverly Hills, 90210, shared an intimate black-and-white photo of herself with him. “Forever in my heart,” wrote Garth.

Tori Spelling, another former 90210 co-star, shared how grateful she is that Perry was able to meet her son Beau before his passing.

“Thinking about him and missing him,” she wrote. “But, that’s every day. So grateful he got to meet my littlest Beau and snuggle him when he was a babe.”

Brian Austin Green, who played David Silver on the hit series, posted a throwback photo of himself and Perry on the beach from the show’s heyday.

“Happy Birthday brother!!” he wrote. “Love you.”

In addition to his 90210 co-stars, Perry’s more recent colleagues reflected on their time with him.

Madelaine Petsch, who appeared opposite Perry on Riverdale, posted a touching photo of the two chatting. (While the actress wished him a “Happy 53rd birthday,” Perry would have been turning 54.)

Madelaine Petsch shared a touching photo of herself and Luke Perry in honor of the late actor's birthday.

