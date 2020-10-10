Jane Fonda, 82, says she has no time for sex: 'I’ve had so much of it'

Jane Fonda revealed that she's too busy for romance in an Oct. 9 interview with Tiffany Haddish on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." (Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Jane Fonda has no time for crazy sex but that’s okay — she’s had plenty of it.

On Friday, the 82-year-old icon appeared virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show hosted by Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, who filled in for DeGeneres.

"I gotta say, you look amazing,” Haddish, 40, told Fonda. “...I need to know because you look so good, are you still having sex? Are you having, like, crazy sex?"

“No,” answered the actress, giving a thumbs-down. “No, zero...I don’t have time. I’m so old and I’ve had so much of it, I don’t need it right now because I’m too busy.”

Fonda then shared advice from ex-husband and CNN founder Ted Turner, whom she married in 1991 and divorced a decade later: “‘If you wait too long, it grows over.’ I think he’s right.” She added, “I couldn’t have sex again, even if I wanted to.”

In the 2018 HBO documentary Jane Fonda in Five Acts, she reportedly said Turner had “wild brilliance” and they had a “great partnership” but the marriage ended because she became a feminist.





The Oscar-winning actress has made no secret of her love life, including one big regret: She never slept with singer Marvin Gaye. “He wanted to and I didn’t. I was married to Tom,” Fonda told the New York Times last month, referencing her second ex-husband Tom Hayden, the late activist. After Gaye’s 1984 death, Fonda learned the Sexual Healing rocker kept her photo on his refrigerator.

When Haddish flashed a photo of Gaye on a screen, Fonda swooned. “Oh, he’s so beautiful.”

With less time for love, Fonda, who published the Sept. book, What Can I Do? The Truth About Climate Change And How To Fix It, has been pouring her energy into politics.

Last month, she told Real Time’s Bill Maher that activism was essential to prevent President Trump from replacing the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (he later nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the role).

“We have to be as tough as Mitch McConnell and not allow them to do one frickin' thing until the election results,” said Fonda. “I mean, we have to rise up and not allow them to do it. If Mitch McConnell can do it, let's get some — grow some balls and ovaries."

