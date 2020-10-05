Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling react to Jessica Alba's claim she had a bad experience on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' set

Fuzzy memories! Jennie Garrth and Tori Spelling, pictured in August 2019, address Jessica Alba's claim that she wasn't allowed to look at the Beverly Hills, 90210 stars in the eye when she was a guest star on the show in the '90s. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling have fuzzy memories when it comes to Jessica Alba’s claim about bad behavior by the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 in the show’s heyday.

A promo for Garth and Spelling’s new podcast, 9021OMG, has been released ahead of its official Nov. 9 launch, and the women address the headline-making claim by Alba, who said when she appeared on two episodes of the hit Fox series in 1998, she was prohibited from making eye contact with the show’s stars.

“Tori, I just need to know, did you tell her not to look me in the eye?” Garth asks in the one-minute clip.

Her co-star and BFF laughs and replies, “Why is it all about you?”

Garth said it was because, “I had all the scenes with her,” as Alba’s character, a teen mom named Leanne, encountered Kelly (Garth) at the clinic where Kelly was volunteering. “If anybody didn’t want to have their eyes looked into, it would have been me. But I don’t remember because I have the world’s worst memory.”

Spelling, whose dad Aaron Spelling helmed the show, said, “I’m just wondering if there was some cool memo that was going around from the producers ... and we didn’t even know. Imagine if we just thought guest stars didn’t like us.”

Garth said from the “vague memories” she has working with Alba, who went on to star in TV’s Dark Angel, the Fantastic Four movies, “I only remember her being super-talented. She was very young and she was really sweet and it does not surprise me that she’s gone on to be so successful.”

Spelling said she was “a little horrified” by Alba’s comments saying she “had an awful experience” on the show because the Honest Company exec’s “baby wipes are my favorite,” said the mom of five. “Like, I wipe my child’s ass with her baby wipes every single day. I'm so upset right now."

On the latest episode of Hot Ones, Alba said, “On the set of 90210, I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re like trying to do a scene with them. Yeah, it was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.'”

Garth and Spelling — who co-starred on the iconic show, reprised their roles as guest stars on The CW’s 90210 remake and reteamed again last year for the BH90210 reunion series — recently announced their podcast, which comes 30 years after the original show’s debut. Each week they’ll rewatch episodes from the beginning of the show, which debuted on Oct. 4, 1990, and share their behind-the-scenes takes, promising juicy details.

And there are juicy details. Both women have admitted to not always being angels on the set. In Garth’s Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde memoir, she wrote about her bitter feud with Shannen Doherty, who was booted from the show in 1994. They’re friends now, but on the set, they were like “gasoline and a match,” Garth wrote, and they got into a physical altercation, which was broken up by Luke Perry and Jason Priestley.

For her part, Spelling confessed to being behind Doherty getting fired from the series, going to her dad to complain about her. Though Spelling has said she had no regrets because “in the workplace, as a coworker,” Doherty was problematic.

