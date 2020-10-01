Jessica Alba says she was banned from making eye contact with cast members on the set of 'Beverly Hills, 90210'

Jessica Alba has less than fond memories of working on Beverly Hills, 90210. (Photo: Peter Sabok/COOLMedia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Jessica Alba does not have fond memories of working on the set of the original Beverly Hills, 90210.

The actress, who’s best known today for her work in James Cameron’s TV series Dark Angel, the Fantastic Four movies and with her Honest Company of clean baby and beauty products, played a teenage mom named Leanne in 1998. Her storyline was that she encountered Kelly (Jennie Garth) at the clinic where Kelly was volunteering.

Alba only appeared on two episodes but that was enough for her.

“On the set of 90210, I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re like trying to do a scene with them,” Alba said on the latest episode of Hot Ones. “Yeah, it was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.'”

She didn’t say who handed down the directive. Her team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 celebrates the show's 200th episode in September 1997. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Alba, who appeared on the eighth season of the phenomenally popular show’s 10-year run, is one of a long list of celebs who earned a credit there. Watching reruns today, fans can spot familiar names such as Hilary Swank, Vivica A. Fox and Eva Longoria.

Alba went on to star in Dark Angel, the show that really got her noticed, two years later. Now she stars alongside Gabrielle Union in the TV drama L.A.’s Finest, where no one is tracking where she looks. She’s an executive producer.

