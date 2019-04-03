Lori Loughlin's 'smiley' appearance at court criticized: 'This is not red carpet time'

Eyes were on Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman again Wednesday for their second federal court appearances, first in Boston, for their roles in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scam. And while a date with Lady Justice is very different than a red carpet, familiar terrain for the Hollywood stars, what the defendants wear still plays a big part.

“This is a serious court proceeding,” San Francisco-based attorney Debra F. Bogaards — who has advised countless clients and experts on what to wear for court, depositions and mediations through her firm, Bogaards Law— tells Yahoo Entertainment. “The alleged federal crime in this college admissions scandal centers around fraud, which goes to one’s moral turpitude and character. It comes at a time that the country is hungry for a leader who has character, integrity and ethics. So, the defendants should be dressed in a manner to convey seriousness and understanding of the weight of the charges.”

Felicity Huffman arrives at federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Their arrivals

So did they? Huffman, who allegedly paid $15,000 to boost her elder daughter’s SAT scores, was first to arrive for her hearing, which were basically just to stipulate bail terms, but you could tell that she hadn’t been dragged out of bed by armed agents like she was last time. She had her hair and makeup done, and contact lenses in. A Celtic cross, not a new buy (we found photos of her wearing it, or something similar, way back in her Desperate Housewives days), was a focal point of her look, which also included a black suit with a shiny blouse. The subdued star was surrounded by handlers walking in, holding hands with one — not husband William H. Macy, but her brother.

The Fuller House star, who along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli is accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into teh University of Southern California designated as recruits to the crew team, is again the one that stands out. Video showed her arrival being very red carpet-like. Wearing her brown pants suit, she smiled as fans screamed her name (and one asked her to pay her college tuition).

WATCH: Actress Lori Loughlin arrives at court to face charges in the #collegeadmissionsscandal pic.twitter.com/eSM8zB4FKb — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 3, 2019

The dos and don’ts of courtroom style

Bogaards, who wrote about the importance of courtroom attire for Plaintiff magazine’s “Dressing Your Client for Success at Deposition and Trial,” talked to us about what she saw that seemed right — and wrong.