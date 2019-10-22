Lindsay Lohan calls out Miley Cyrus’s new man Cody Simpson for breaking up with her sister: ‘You lost on your future’

Lindsay Lohan (pictured in 2017) hit out at Cody Simpson's new relationship with Miley Cyrus. (Photo: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

Miley Cyrus may be smitten with Cody Simpson, but Lindsay Lohan made it clear she’s no fan of the Australian singer.

The Mean Girls star put Simpson — who is currently in the midst of a whirlwind romance with Cyrus following her splits from husband Liam Hemsworth and ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter — on blast for doing her younger sister, Aliana Lohan, wrong. Lohan took to Instagram to post — then delete — a photo of Simpson with the younger Lohan during their courtship. The post included this scathing caption: “When you realize you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson. Family is everything, you won the Masked Singer but you lost on your future.”

I am here to share Lindsay Lohan’s shady Instagram post she instantly deleted about Cody Simpson. Oh dear Lindsay. 😂 pic.twitter.com/glhQjWfZ8Z — Sarah (@sarahtalksmedia) October 22, 2019

As her caption noted, Lohan and Simpson’s paths crossed on the Australian version of the reality show The Masked Singer. Simpson, who has also dated Gigi Hadid in the past, was crowned winner of Monday’s Season 1 finale of the musical guessing game, on which Lohan serves as a judge.

The former Parent Trap star shared a separate Instagram post congratulating Simpson on his win, but couldn’t resist working in what appears to be another jab at Cyrus’s new man.

“Leave the riffraff behind sista!!” she wrote in a note to her 25-year-old sister and Simpson’s ex.

Neither Simpson nor Cyrus have publicly responded to Lohan’s criticism. Cyrus, however, has been dealing with her own drama this week, backpedaling on comments she made about having “to be gay” if she hadn’t met a “good” guy like Simpson, which critics felt promoted the idea that sexuality is a choice.

