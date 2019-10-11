Liam Hemsworth’s mystery woman identified as Maddison Brown: What you need to know about the Australian ‘Dynasty’ star

Miley Cyrus can post all the shirtless photos of Cody Simpson that she wants. Liam Hemsworth, it seems, is moving on.

New photos of the 29-year-old Australian actor — whom Cyrus is in the process of divorcing — showed him holding hands with a “mystery girl” in NYC on Thursday. A paparazzo seemingly trailed them all day — while they had lunch, took the subway and generally looked very comfortable and happy together.

Liam Hemsworth Holds Hands with Mystery Girl in NYC https://t.co/cjR4Ggz31r — TMZ (@TMZ) October 11, 2019

Multiple outlets, including TMZ, which first posted the photos, report that the woman is Dynasty actress Maddison Brown, 22.

Like Hemsworth, Brown hails from Down Under, where he had been holed up since his split from Cyrus made headlines in August. She portrays Kirby Anders on the CW soap opera Dynasty — and has since 2018 — it’s her breakthrough role in Hollywood after appearing in the Aussie TV show The Kettering Incident and playing Nicole Kidman’s daughter in 2015’s Strangerland.

Last month, Brown appeared on Build Australia to chat about playing the butler’s daughter on Dynasty. She said one of her favorite parts of the show is the clothes because she loves fashion and was a model prior to launching her acting career. Her closest friend on the set is Elizabeth Gillies (“Liz”) who plays Fallon.

Brown told Build she’s based in Atlanta, where the show shoots from July through April, though she calls Sydney “home.” Brown initially left Australia — and high school — at 16 to move to NYC solo and pursue a modeling career.

“I love being independent and I love a challenge,” Brown said of leaving home as a teen to live alone in the Big Apple. “I’m very, very driven” and “responsible.” She said, “I was not a naughty kid by any means. I was a straight-A student. Did everything by the book. I was petrified of doing anything wrong — ever. God forbid I’m not perfect.” She emphasized that there was no partying at night clubs for her. Instead, she was home “watching the news.”

Overall she described herself as “a little boring” and called her strong work ethic is her “superpower.”

Brown’s mom was there for the interview, so the host jokingly said he wouldn’t be asking her about drugs, sex or rock ‘n’ roll. She replied that the answers would be “no, no and no” anyway, before adding, “in front of mom.” She also talked about having two older sisters, including one who played basketball for Australia.

Brown noted that things in life that make her happy are Australia, her dog, food and acting. In three years, she’d like to see herself “working on something I love. Happy in my career. Happy in my personal life. Maybe with another dog.”

And Brown’s Instagram shows off those things that make her happy. There are loads of photos of Australia, fashion and furry friends — as well as bikini shots and a photo with her movie mom Kidman.





Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.





