Lauryn Hill's daughter says comments about childhood 'trauma' were taken out of context: 'Please do not go bashing my parents'

Lauryn Hill’s daughter Selah Marley is speaking out about painful childhood trauma.

Within a two-hour Instagram video — in which Marley dissected her own behavior in relationships — the 21-year-old also spoke about her childhood with her “very angry” singer mom, of The Fugees fame, whom she claims disciplined her by whipping her with belts, describing it as “some slave owner s***.” Meanwhile, she spoke of her father, Rohan Marley, being a largely absent dad.

Marley has since spoken out clarifying that that the video was part of a “larger conversation” about “trauma that I experienced from a lack of unity in the household,” as Hill and Rohan’s relationship was on-and-off as they parented five children together. She said the now-deleted video was not an invitation to “go bashing my parents — especially my father. I never said that I did not love them. I said their shortcomings created trauma that I now need to consciously and actively heal from.”

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to a rep for Hill, 45, and will update this story when we get a response.

In the video, Marley discussed a failed romantic relationship of her own, leading to her to bring up her own “backstory” about her childhood.

“When I was younger, my mother, just like her parents, she would spank us,” she said. “[Hill] was just very angry. She was so, so, so, so, so, so, so, so angry. She was literally unapproachable. Not easy to talk to. And half the time I didn’t live with her, I was living with my grandparents half the time. She was very angry.”

Marley spoke about getting “disciplined” at the hands of Hill, interrupting her own story to say just discussing it was replaying the “trauma back” in her head. She recalled Hill telling her, “‘Go get the belt.’ That’s how you know you’re in trouble... You go walk to your doom — it’s like walking to your death. And my mother is an amazing woman, but, um, she obviously didn’t do everything right.”

Marley went on to re-enact what she said was her mom hitting her with a belt or “switch,” saying Hill “would hold our hands” together in the air “as she beat us.” She recalled “running in circles” as she was struck, “screaming and crying.”

She said the sound of the belt hitting, which she swung during the re-enactment, “just traumatized me” again.

Marley said her mother would then tell her to “fix your face” over and over and would go on to make “constant threats.”

She said getting “the belt” was “slave s***. It was some slave s***. All Black parents were on that slave owner s***.”