Bindi Irwin is expecting first child with Chandler Powell: 'Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021'

Crikey its ... a baby! Bindi Irwin and new husband Chandler Powell are having their first child.

The pair, who married in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, made the announcement Tuesday, sharing a photo of themselves in their Australia Zoo garb while holding up a baby-size khaki shirt.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” wrote Bindi, the 22-year-old daughter of the late Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting!”

Bindi — who stars with her family in Animal Planet’s Crikey! It's the Irwins, which shoots at her family’s zoo in Queensland, Australia — shared that she’s still in her first trimester, but wants their fans “to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives... Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart.”

Bindi Irwin poses for a photo with fiance Chandler Powell at the annual Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Brisbane, Australia.

Powell, 23, shared the same photo and wrote, “Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @bindisueirwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.”

Bindi’s younger brother Robert shared a photo of himself and mom/future grandma Terri with the expectant parents, calling it the “most exciting news ever... I can’t believe I’m going to be an uncle!!!”

To include her late father in the announcement, Bindi shared the news from the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve while on the annual crocodile research trip, per the Australia Zoo.

Bindi and Powell, an American, started dating in 2013 after meeting at the zoo. They confirmed their romance two years later and in 2018 he relocated to the 100-acre zoo to live with the Dancing With the Stars Season 21 winner. After becoming engaged in July 2019, the coronavirus threw a wrench in their wedding plans, but they tied the knot anyway — at the zoo, of course — in a socially distanced ceremony.

“Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history,” the wrote on their wedding day. “To everyone reading this — stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!”

