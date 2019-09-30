Lauren London shares message of hope 6 months after Nipsey Hussle's death

Though the headlines may have faded, those who personally knew Nipsey Hussle are still struggling with the reality of his death. Actress Lauren London, who has a son, Kross, 3, with the late rapper, posted an inspiring Instagram message on Sunday to encourage others who are grieving.

“If you feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come,” the post read.

London had been in a six-year relationship with Hussle and the couple were featured in a stunning GQ spread in February titled “California Love.” Hussle was gunned down in front of his clothing store, Marathon Clothing, in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 31. Eric Holder has been charged in his death and could face life in prison if convicted.

Following Hussle’s death, his family held a giant memorial service at the Staples Center in L.A., which was attended by thousands of mourners. London gave a moving speech about her late partner at the memorial.

“I had to write something because I’ve never felt this type of pain before. His soul was majestic. He was the strongest man that I ever knew,” she said. “He was brilliant. He researched everything; completely self-taught and always seeking knowledge.”

London also accepted Hussle’s Humanitarian Award at the 2019 BET Awards show, which he earned for his work to end gang violence in Los Angeles. London stood strong as she told attendees that “the Marathon continues,” a slogan that was made popular following Hussle’s death.

Since losing Hussle, London, who also has a son with rapper Lil Wayne, has been busy with her BET show Games People Play, which debuted in April.

