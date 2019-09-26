Rapper Remy Ma slammed for saying rape survivors who seek compensation are prostitutes

Rapper Remy Ma got herself into some hot water this week after she made controversial comments about survivors of sexual assault.

During Monday’s episode of Revolt TV’s talk show State of the Culture, Joe Budden, Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins, Eboni K. Williams and Remy Ma sat down to talk about several topics ranging from Tekashi 6ix9ine, Dave East and even Antonio Brown; it was Remy Ma’s comments regarding the latter subject that has her facing backlash.

Brown, a former NFL wide-receiver, was recently released from his contract with the New England Patriots after a second woman leveled sexual assault allegations against him. Brown has denied those claims.

The first woman to accuse Brown, Brittany Taylor, a former trainer, filed a lawsuit against the now disgraced football star, which was a topic of discussion among the personalities on State of the Culture.

“If it was a rape, ‘first of all, why are you not going to criminal court?’” Williams, an attorney, asked of people who question rape victims. “‘Why are you not going to the police and he’s not arrested?’ This first accuser went the civil route. She filed a lawsuit, she’s asking for money, but some people feel like that’s the compensation that they want.”

“That’s called prostitution,” Remy Ma interrupted.

“I don’t think so,” Williams disagreed.

“No, it’s prostitution,” Remy Ma reiterated. “It’s seems like in a lot of these alleged sexual assault cases the women are asking for money. ‘Hey give me money and I’ll feel better.’ To me, in any exchange with sexual acts of being compensated with money that’s prostitution.”

Viewers took to social media to express their disappointment and anger at Remy Ma’s comments.

Dear Remy Ma,



You sat comfortably on a couch, at your big age & said when rape victims, sue their abusers for money, it’s prostitution? Nah, it’s restitution!



How disgusting & ill informed of you! Why did I expect more from a woman, who shot her friend over $3,000? @RealRemyMa pic.twitter.com/LKlQtoYf0N — Jerome Trammel (@JeromeTrammelTV) September 26, 2019

Remy Ma really sat on that couch and said that if a woman is raped and seeks a settlement.. that it is prostitution. — Tro’juan (@Trojuan_) September 25, 2019

Remy Ma said if anything happens to you sexually and you get money for it, you’re a sex worker...even in rape...



Even Joe was like, Naaaah #SOTC



Remy Ma suffers from misogyny... it’s really gross smh — ☿ 𝚜𝚘𝚛𝚛𝚢 𝚝𝚘 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚖𝚊𝚗 𓂀 🏁 (@sweetfacedinero) September 25, 2019

I like #SOTC, but Remy Ma is so ignorant about important issues it hurts to listen to her most times. — Isaac. (@HabitualRealist) September 24, 2019

The rapper has yet to comment on the backlash.

