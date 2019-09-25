Snoop Dogg trolls Tekashi 6ix9ine by reminding everyone Martha Stewart never snitched

Snoop Dogg is invoking the name of his friend and collaborator Martha Stewart to troll rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Snoop has been one of the Soundcloud star’s biggest critics for cooperating with the federal authorities.

The rainbow-haired rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, recently testified against former members of Nine Trey Bloods, a gang he was part of and who allegedly kidnapped him. He has also outed other rappers, including Cardi B and Jim Jones, as members of the gang.

On Instagram, the Doggfather once again put 6ix9ine on blast as having less street cred and backbone than Stewart. In 2004, the domestic guru served five months in a correctional facility for insider trading. In 2016, Stewart and Snoop teamed up for VH1’s Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (which just wrapped up its third season earlier this year).

“As we watch Tekashi 69 (or whatever his name is) snitch on EVERYBODY, I invite you all to remember Martha Stewart snitched on NOT ONE soul during her trial,” Snoop wrote.

“Baby girl kept it 10 toes down and ate that prison sentence by herself, like the true baddie she is.”

Snoop himself has stood trial before, accused and acquitted of a murder charge in the ‘90s.

6ix9ine is seeking to reduce his sentence after pleading guilty to nine charges, including charges of racketeering conspiracy, multiple firearms offences, narcotics trafficking, and more. He is expected to be sentenced in January 2020.

He also could enter the witness protection program, as he is now a target for cooperating with the feds — though he’d probably have to undergo laser removal for the giant 69 tattoo on his face first.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.