President Oprah Winfrey was never going to be a thing, but should it have been?

If you were planning to vote for Oprah Winfrey for president — because everyone is registered to vote, right? — now is the time to look for a backup candidate.

The media mogul has repeatedly said that she won’t seek the office, and she repeated her stance Monday on CBS This Morning, co-hosted by her close friend Gayle King.

Winfrey declared, once and for all, that she had never seriously considered running for president. In fact, she revealed that she’d turned down a gig moderating a presidential debate. She had no regrets.

“I’m like, so happy I’m not in any of it,” she said.

King volunteered that the former talk show host had previously said that Jesus himself would have to call Winfrey and ask her to do it, which is pretty definitive.

Fans of Winfrey began calling for her to hit the campaign trail after her she delivered a powerful speech while accepting the big Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2018 Golden Globes. She received a standing ovation for her comments, which ranged from her childhood to the Time’s Up and Me Too movements to what she’s learned from interviewing so many people over the years.

Although her partner Stedman Graham once said that Winfrey would “absolutely” run, she’s long denied it. Consider the conversation officially closed... at least for Winfrey — and at least for now.

