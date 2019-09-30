Snoop Dogg's son Corde Broadus shares message of hope following newborn's death

Last week, Snoop Dogg and his family experienced a heartbreaking loss when the rapper’s grandson died at 10-days-old. Now Snoop’s son is breaking his silence.

Corde Broadus took to Instagram just two days after losing his son Kai Love, sharing an incredibly strong message of hope.

“Thank you for all the condolences,” Broadus wrote on Instagram Friday. “I think we missed the biggest lesson. My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth. He has now graduated and continuing to do work.”

The 25-year-old continued, “He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to know he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those whose light is dim.”

The post also included images of Broadus’ 13-month-old daughter, Elleven Love, at her first birthday party, where his girlfriend was still pregnant with Kai Love. He called his late son his daughter’s “angel.”

“It makes perfect sense to me why 2 spiritual loving and healing people like me and Soraya was given an angel like Kai and now we will use his energy to raise 11 to the best person she can be for ALL of us,” he added. “Life is beautiful y’all and I want y’all to kno Soraya is at peace and is moving forward with huge smiles and A little baby running around thinking she grown. Jus want to use my spotlight for happiness and growth and not anything less than. Thank you! Now let’s get back to our soul purpose.”

Broadus posted another picture of Elleven to Instagram on Sunday with the caption “Moving Forward 💜” seemingly as another tribute to Kai Love.

Broadus announced Kai Love’s passing in a Friday Instagram post writing, “Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19 ///// My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world.” He has yet to reveal the cause of death. Snoop has not made a public statement about the tragedy.

The 25-year-old made Snoop a first-time grandfather in 2015 with the birth of his eldest child, son Zion from a previous relationship.

