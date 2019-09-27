Sade's transgender son, 23, thanks her for support in heartwarming post

Iconic singer Sade is recognized for her incredible voice, but now her son would like the world to know that she’s a wonderful mother as well.

For the past six months, Sade’s 23-year-old son, Izaak Theo Adu, has been on a long road to recovery after completing sex reassignment surgery to transition from female to male. Adu, who came out as trans in 2016, decided to take to Instagram to post an intimate photo of him hugging his mother and thanked her for her support on his journey.

“It’s been a long hard road but We did it!! We are coming home!!!! Thank you for staying by my side these past 6 months Mumma,” he wrote. “Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am. Thank you for your encouragement when things are hard, for the love you give me. The purest heart. I love you so much. Queen of queens ♥️ #mumma #lioness #queen #iloveyou.”

This post is especially moving considering that research shows that familial acceptance of trans children can decrease the chances of suicide and increase the chances of them living happier and healthier lives.

According to Out Magazine, Sade will be joining a host of other famous parents of trans children like, Angelina Jolie, Magic Johnson, Cynthia Nixon, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade.

