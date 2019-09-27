Isaiah Washington, Terrence K. Williams, Robert Davi send support to Trump: 'We're all with you, stay strong'

While many in Hollywood are reveling in Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry, the president has a few supporters in the industry. Comedian Terrence K. Williams and actors Isaiah Washington and Robert Davi got together to send POTUS a message of support.

"We do not support the Democrats Harassing @realDonaldTrump," Washington tweeted along with a video. The former Grey's Anatomy star has been vocal recently about his admiration for President Trump.

We Have a Message for Adam Schiff!



I’m with my brother and Comedian @w_terrence Actor-Singer @RobertJohnDavi



We do not support the Democrats Harassing @realDonaldTrump



— Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) September 27, 2019

"We’re all with you, stay strong," Davi declares in the clip, calling the "whole impeachment" investigation "witch hunt bulls***."

In the video, the three men smoke cigars by a pool and laugh.

"Collusion," scoffs Davi.

"Whistleblower complaint," mocks Washington.

"The Democratic Party should get together and start doing stuff about immigration, about the homeless in L.A… instead of this witch hunt that they’ve been doing… for three years," Davi says.

Williams says Democrats "have forgotten about the American people.

"If they thought about the American people as much as they think about Trump at night we would be doing great in this country, even greater. They need to help Trump, fight with Trump instead of fighting against Trump," he states.

Kristy Swanson was delighted by the video. "I am so glad to see you all got together," the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress tweeted. "God Bless you guys!"

— Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) September 27, 2019

Davi also shared the video, writing it was "such an inspirational day" with his "Brothers in America."

Such an inspirational day with Brothers in America



Yo ShiftyPop stop the HARASSMENT @w_terrence Great Comedian

And Great Actor humanitarian @IWashington



— Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) September 27, 2019

