Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer speaks out after shooting: 'A lot of healing still needs to happen'

Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, broke his silence in an emotional post as he recovers from Wednesday's brutal attack.

Fischer was shot in the chest while walking the Grammy and Oscar winner's three French bulldogs, Asia, Koji and Gustav, in Hollywood. Two were stolen in the dognapping, but were recovered unharmed on Friday, according to Los Angeles police. Fischer shared photos from his hospital bed on Monday and recounted terrifying moments from the attack.

"4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own," he began. "I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we'd been on together, apologized that I couldn't defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself."

Fischer called Asia his "guardian angel" and remembered thinking how he was "thankful that at least she would be okay" before his life took "a very sudden and unexpected turn."

"I am still in recovery from a very close call with death," Fischer continued, noting he has tried to keep himself "from the growing media story."

"I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice," he shared. "I am so appreciative of everything you continue to do."

Fischer thanked the neighbors who rushed to his aid and first responders for saving his life. He expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love he has received, specifically calling out Gaga.

"Your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family," he concluded. "But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you. And now? A lot of healing still needs to happen, but I look forward to the future and the moment when I get bombarded with kisses and licks (and maybe even an excitement pee?) from Asia, Koji, and Gustav."

Story continues

Gaga, who is shooting a movie in Rome, publicly thanked Fischer last week.

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero," she wrote.

After offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dogs, a woman brought the pups into the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station. Gaga's representative went to the station and confirmed the two dogs belonged to the singer, per the Associated Press. The woman who dropped off the dogs appears to be "uninvolved and unassociated," according to an officer. An investigation is ongoing.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: