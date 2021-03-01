Taylor Swift calls out Netflix, 'Ginny & Georgia' for 'deeply sexist' joke about her

Taylor Swift heard about that joke in Netflix's Ginny & Georgia — and she's not shaking it off.

The "Willow" singer took aim at the show and the streaming giant in a tweet on Monday, slamming both for a misogynist line about her. In the coming of age series, currently No. 1 on Netflix, a character says, "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," Swift tweeted. "How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s*** as FuNnY."

Swift then called out Netflix, home of her award-winning documentary Miss Americana.

"Also, [Netflix] after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you," she wrote, adding an emoji of a broken heart. "Happy Women's History Month I guess."

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to Netflix for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Despite reports circulating online that Miss Americana was pulled from Netflix, it's still available to stream as of Monday morning.

Ginny & Georgia debuted last week. After Swifties caught wind of the joke, "RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT" started trending over the weekend. Fans called the joke "unacceptable in 2021" and highlighted Swift's past comments on that kind of "sexist angle" about her love life.

These misogynized comments are unacceptable in 2021. Taylor has talked about it throughout her career and people still have the audacity to make fun of that.



RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/KDAjrrYtBt — JĐ (@juan_repspace) March 1, 2021

i dont want to see my idol talked about like that ever again



RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/HRJBGUbXvG — daniel 💛 fan account (@cinnamn13) March 1, 2021

this is how you should be talking about taylor swift.



RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/JhWoLIyJQJ — Taylor Throwbacks ➐ (@ThrowbackTaylor) March 1, 2021

Swifties now have "GO OFF QUEEN" trending on Twitter.

