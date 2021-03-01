January Jones recycles plunging Versace gown from 2011 Golden Globes

Refinery29

On Sunday, millions of people are leaving Netflix on read for a few hours to watch the first virtual Golden Globes. The 78th Annual Golden Globes, which is being hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from two separate coasts — Fey at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan and Poehler at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles — doesn't have guests, and therefore, doesn't include a true red carpet. That said, fashion is still playing a role, even if it's mostly on Instagram. In lieu of an in-person red carpet this year, we're looking back 32 years, from 2021 to 1989, and showing off the best red carpet looks from each — that is, except for 2008, when the Writers Guild of America went on strike and got the whole event canceled. From the white satin gown Audrey Hepburn donned while receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1990 to Saoirse Ronan's #METOO-inspired black Versace gown in 2018, the dresses ahead are all you need to prepare for Sunday night's festivities (or lack thereof).So sit back, relax, and enjoy our look-back through the best Golden Globe gowns of all time (or at least the last 32 years).2021Kaley Cuoco looked every bit a princess in this embellished, silver Oscar de la Renta gown.Photo Credit: Brad Goreski.2020Though we're sad that red carpets are on permanent pause, at least we got to see Cynthia Erivo in this black-and-white custom Thom Browne gown at the 2020 Golden Globes first. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.2019Regina King is showing us how to do sequins after New Year's Eve in this custom bubblegum-pink body-con by Alberta Ferretti.Regina King in custom Alberta Ferretti.Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.2018Hands down, 2018 was Saoirse Ronan's year. Not only did she win her very first Golden Globe for a stunning performance in Lady Bird, but she also shut the red carpet down in this stunning black and silver Atelier Versace gown.Saoirse Ronan in Atelier Versace.Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.2017Draped in Chanel Couture, Riley Keough might have been new to the Golden Globes in 2017, but she looked anything but out of place on the red carpet.Riley Keough in Chanel Couture.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.2016Anyone can do Old Hollywood, but no one, and we mean no one, does it quite like Lady Gaga. With a Marilyn Monroe 'do that rivals Ms. Monroe herself, this off-the-shoulder Versace gown and 10-inch Brian Atwood heels, we find ourselves wondering, is there anything Gaga can't do?Lady Gaga in Versace.Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.2015Wearing black on the red carpet is hardly groundbreaking, but Amal Clooney has a way of standing out in a crowd, especially when she's donning head-to-toe Dior Haute Couture.Amal Clooney in Dior Haute Couture.Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.2014For a Golden Globes first-timer, Lupita Nyong'o walked this red carpet like a seasoned pro — or rather, a superhero, in this cape-like gown by Ralph Lauren.Lupita Nyong'o in Ralph Lauren.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.2013Patchwork has never looked better than it did in 2013 on Zoe Saldana in this Prabal Gurung strapless frock.Zoe Saldana in Prabal Gurung.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.2012We've yet to spot Angelina Jolie looking anything short of fabulous on the red carpet circuit, but this show-stopping Atelier Versace gown is hands down her best.Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace.Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.2011Low back! Sequins! Long sleeves! All boxes were checked when Anne Hathaway stepped foot on the red carpet in this Armani Privé gown.Anne Hathaway in Armani Privé.Photo: Evan Agostini/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images.2010A few showers couldn't stop Cameron Diaz (and that dazzling smile) from showing up her competition in this drapey Alexander McQueen gown.Cameron Diaz in Alexander McQueen.Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.2009Admittedly, lavender in January seems more 2018 than 2009, but when it's Olivia Wilde underneath this Reem Acra gown, all bets are off.Olivia Wilde in Reem Acra.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.2007Not that there's anything Queen Bey doesn't look stunning in, but even she outdid herself with this gold, sequined Elie Saab number.Beyonce Knowles in Elie Saab.Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.2006Looking back on 2006 style, it hardly seems possible that Keira Knightley's strapless Valentino dress came out of the same year as chunky belts and low-rise cargo pants.Keira Knightley in Valentino.Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage.2005As the mastermind behind Poise magazine (calling all 13 Going on 30 fans!), it comes as no surprise that Jennifer Garner (with the help of this vintage Valentino gown) would beat out any and all competition on the red carpet.Jennifer Garner in vintage Valentino.Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.2004While this look might not have garnered very much appreciation back in '04, in 2019, we're tipping our hats to the master of menswear, Diane Keaton, for showing up to the Golden Globes donning a collared white coat, itty bitty sunglasses and sequin boots.Diane Keaton in Nehru-collared white coat. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc.2003Fact: Kim Cattrall can make anything look sexy — and this red hot Valentino number is no exception.Kim Cattrall in Valentino. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.2002Only Halle Berry could pull off arguably the hardest color on the red carpet: chocolate brown. Then again, we're still looking for something Halle Berry doesn't look perfect in.Halle Berry in Valentino.Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.2001A slip dress to the Golden Globes? Normally we'd say no way, but there's just something about Kate Hudson in Vera Wang that has us tossing normal red carpet rules out the window.Kate Hudson in Vera Wang.Photo: KMazur/WireImage.2000At the height of Sex And The City's prime, it hardly comes as a surprise that fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker, would show up looking fabulous on the red carpet. We only wish she'd give us a hint to what shoes she's wearing underneath this Richard Tyler tulle gown.Sarah Jessica Parker in Richard Tyler.Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images.1999Typically we'd shudder at the thought of a two-piece ensemble on the red carpet, but this Pamela Dennis black-and-white duo on Calista Flockhart has us making a special exception.Calista Flockhart in Pamela Dennis.Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.1998What is it everyone says? Dress for the award you want? That's exactly what Alfre Woodard did in this statuesque bronze gown.Alfre Woodard in a bronze dress. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.1997Courtney Love has had her fair share of fashion faux pas moments. But after seeing her in this navy blue garb, we're reminded that this grunge goddess often cleans up real good. Courtney Love in a navy blue dress. Photo: Ke.Mazur/WireImage.1996It's official: Sharon Stone strutting onto the red carpet in this Vera Wang black and white ensemble (sweater around the shoulders included!) is 2019 #stylegoals.Sharon Stone in Vera Wang.Photo: Ke.Mazur/WireImage.1995We're always keen on a red carpet look that goes against the grain, so naturally, Uma Thurman showing up to the Golden Globes in this classic satin coat instead of a dress has us bowing our hats.Uma Thurman in a white coat. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.1994Is it just us, or is Angela Bassett absolutely glowing in this all-black Golden Globes ensemble?Angela Bassett in a black dress.Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage.1993In a sea of little black dresses and sequin shoulder pads, Janine Turner shines in this red, fitted gown.Janine Turner in a red dress.Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd/WireImage.1992 She may not have been able to beat Bette Midler for the Golden Globe, but Michelle Pfeiffer was no doubt the best-dressed nominee of the night.Michelle Pfeiffer in a black gown. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.1991Ahh, the skirt suit. It's no surprise this two-piece trend is making a major comeback when you look at Julia Roberts in this navy blue pinstripe style.Julia Roberts in a navy blue suit. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.1990Simply put, Audrey Hepburn could do no wrong — a fact proven by this remarkable ensemble.Audrey Hepburn in a white satin gown. The 1989 Golden Globes had some rather interesting fashion moments (it was the '80s after all). But this long-sleeved red gown on Hotel star Connie Selleca is just as chic now as it was back then. Connie Sellecca in a red gown.Photo: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images.