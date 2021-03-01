January Jones recycles plunging Versace gown from 2011 Golden Globes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
January Jones and Kiernan Shipka attend AMC&#39;s 2011 Golden Globe Awards viewing and after party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
January Jones and Kiernan Shipka attend AMC's 2011 Golden Globe Awards viewing and after-party held at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 16, 2011. (Photo: WireImage)

Is it 2021 or 2011?

January Jones and Kiernan Shipka had a major throwback moment before the Golden Globe awards. The Mad Men stars re-created their looks from 2011 a decade later and — spoiler alert — the dresses still fit!

Jones, 43, was the first to go back in time. She threw on her plunging red Versace gown in honor of Sunday's show and said it's "sorta" the same.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones)

The actress shared photos on her Instagram story from then and now, noting how she "squeezed into" her "dream dress" again. While holding a doughnut, Jones joked, "Part of the problem ... also I had a child." (The X-Men: First Class star gave birth to a boy months almost nine months after the ceremony in 2011.)

January Jones recycles Golden Globes gown. (Photo: Instagram)
January Jones recycles Golden Globes gown. (Photo: Instagram)

After Jones's photo made headlines, Shipka got in on the action.

The 21-year-old, who played Jones's onscreen daughter on Mad Men, threw on her same Golden Globes dress from 2011.

"Heard we're putting on our Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago," Shipka wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kiernan Shipka (@kiernanshipka)

Sometimes good Golden Globes content can happen from home.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • January Jones and Kiernan Shipka tried on their Golden Globes dresses from 10 years ago, and they still seem to fit

    The "Mad Men" stars shared photos of their throwback looks on Sunday ahead of the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

  • January Jones and Kiernan Shipka Shared the Cutest Golden Globes Throwback Moment

    The Mad Men stars rewore their dresses from a prior Golden Globes, much to the delight of their fans.

  • Eva Longoria takes a trip down memory lane by sharing her favourite Golden Globes fashion moments

    Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter! While it's true that the 2021 Golden Globe Awards may be unlike previous years, that won't stop celebrities from enjoying this year's festivities any way they can. Eva Longoria used Sunday night's virtual awards show as the perfect excuse to reminisce about ceremonies past, and brought her fans along for the ride. ALSO SEE: Rihanna says this $42 cream is her 'top secret weapon' for fighting dark and puffy undereye bags The 45-year-old got into the red carpet spirit by sharing a collection of her favourite Golden Globe fashion moments with her eight million Instagram followers. Her series of images spanned from her most recent appearance in 2018, way back to a stunning ensemble from 2009. She also shouted out three important members of her glam squad who helped make the looks happen, including hair stylist Ken Paves, makeup artist Elan Bongiorno and stylist Charlene Roxborough Konsker. Scroll through to see the star's favourite looks for yourself! Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

  • January Jones Stuns in the Iconic Red Dress She Wore to the Golden Globes 10 Years Ago

    An oldie but a goodie! January Jones is turning heads once again in her daring Versace gown that she wore to the Golden Globes a decade ago.

  • We Did The Research & These Are The Best Golden Globe Looks Of All Time

    On Sunday, millions of people are leaving Netflix on read for a few hours to watch the first virtual Golden Globes. The 78th Annual Golden Globes, which is being hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from two separate coasts — Fey at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan and Poehler at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles — doesn't have guests, and therefore, doesn't include a true red carpet. That said, fashion is still playing a role, even if it's mostly on Instagram. In lieu of an in-person red carpet this year, we're looking back 32 years, from 2021 to 1989, and showing off the best red carpet looks from each — that is, except for 2008, when the Writers Guild of America went on strike and got the whole event canceled. From the white satin gown Audrey Hepburn donned while receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1990 to Saoirse Ronan's #METOO-inspired black Versace gown in 2018, the dresses ahead are all you need to prepare for Sunday night's festivities (or lack thereof).So sit back, relax, and enjoy our look-back through the best Golden Globe gowns of all time (or at least the last 32 years).2021Kaley Cuoco looked every bit a princess in this embellished, silver Oscar de la Renta gown.Photo Credit: Brad Goreski.2020Though we're sad that red carpets are on permanent pause, at least we got to see Cynthia Erivo in this black-and-white custom Thom Browne gown at the 2020 Golden Globes first. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.2019Regina King is showing us how to do sequins after New Year's Eve in this custom bubblegum-pink body-con by Alberta Ferretti.Regina King in custom Alberta Ferretti.Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.2018Hands down, 2018 was Saoirse Ronan's year. Not only did she win her very first Golden Globe for a stunning performance in Lady Bird, but she also shut the red carpet down in this stunning black and silver Atelier Versace gown.Saoirse Ronan in Atelier Versace.Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.2017Draped in Chanel Couture, Riley Keough might have been new to the Golden Globes in 2017, but she looked anything but out of place on the red carpet.Riley Keough in Chanel Couture.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.2016Anyone can do Old Hollywood, but no one, and we mean no one, does it quite like Lady Gaga. With a Marilyn Monroe 'do that rivals Ms. Monroe herself, this off-the-shoulder Versace gown and 10-inch Brian Atwood heels, we find ourselves wondering, is there anything Gaga can't do?Lady Gaga in Versace.Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.2015Wearing black on the red carpet is hardly groundbreaking, but Amal Clooney has a way of standing out in a crowd, especially when she's donning head-to-toe Dior Haute Couture.Amal Clooney in Dior Haute Couture.Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.2014For a Golden Globes first-timer, Lupita Nyong'o walked this red carpet like a seasoned pro — or rather, a superhero, in this cape-like gown by Ralph Lauren.Lupita Nyong'o in Ralph Lauren.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.2013Patchwork has never looked better than it did in 2013 on Zoe Saldana in this Prabal Gurung strapless frock.Zoe Saldana in Prabal Gurung.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.2012We've yet to spot Angelina Jolie looking anything short of fabulous on the red carpet circuit, but this show-stopping Atelier Versace gown is hands down her best.Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace.Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.2011Low back! Sequins! Long sleeves! All boxes were checked when Anne Hathaway stepped foot on the red carpet in this Armani Privé gown.Anne Hathaway in Armani Privé.Photo: Evan Agostini/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images.2010A few showers couldn't stop Cameron Diaz (and that dazzling smile) from showing up her competition in this drapey Alexander McQueen gown.Cameron Diaz in Alexander McQueen.Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.2009Admittedly, lavender in January seems more 2018 than 2009, but when it's Olivia Wilde underneath this Reem Acra gown, all bets are off.Olivia Wilde in Reem Acra.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.2007Not that there's anything Queen Bey doesn't look stunning in, but even she outdid herself with this gold, sequined Elie Saab number.Beyonce Knowles in Elie Saab.Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.2006Looking back on 2006 style, it hardly seems possible that Keira Knightley's strapless Valentino dress came out of the same year as chunky belts and low-rise cargo pants.Keira Knightley in Valentino.Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage.2005As the mastermind behind Poise magazine (calling all 13 Going on 30 fans!), it comes as no surprise that Jennifer Garner (with the help of this vintage Valentino gown) would beat out any and all competition on the red carpet.Jennifer Garner in vintage Valentino.Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.2004While this look might not have garnered very much appreciation back in '04, in 2019, we're tipping our hats to the master of menswear, Diane Keaton, for showing up to the Golden Globes donning a collared white coat, itty bitty sunglasses and sequin boots.Diane Keaton in Nehru-collared white coat. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc.2003Fact: Kim Cattrall can make anything look sexy — and this red hot Valentino number is no exception.Kim Cattrall in Valentino. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.2002Only Halle Berry could pull off arguably the hardest color on the red carpet: chocolate brown. Then again, we're still looking for something Halle Berry doesn't look perfect in.Halle Berry in Valentino.Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.2001A slip dress to the Golden Globes? Normally we'd say no way, but there's just something about Kate Hudson in Vera Wang that has us tossing normal red carpet rules out the window.Kate Hudson in Vera Wang.Photo: KMazur/WireImage.2000At the height of Sex And The City's prime, it hardly comes as a surprise that fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker, would show up looking fabulous on the red carpet. We only wish she'd give us a hint to what shoes she's wearing underneath this Richard Tyler tulle gown.Sarah Jessica Parker in Richard Tyler.Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images.1999Typically we'd shudder at the thought of a two-piece ensemble on the red carpet, but this Pamela Dennis black-and-white duo on Calista Flockhart has us making a special exception.Calista Flockhart in Pamela Dennis.Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.1998What is it everyone says? Dress for the award you want? That's exactly what Alfre Woodard did in this statuesque bronze gown.Alfre Woodard in a bronze dress. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.1997Courtney Love has had her fair share of fashion faux pas moments. But after seeing her in this navy blue garb, we're reminded that this grunge goddess often cleans up real good. Courtney Love in a navy blue dress. Photo: Ke.Mazur/WireImage.1996It's official: Sharon Stone strutting onto the red carpet in this Vera Wang black and white ensemble (sweater around the shoulders included!) is 2019 #stylegoals.Sharon Stone in Vera Wang.Photo: Ke.Mazur/WireImage.1995We're always keen on a red carpet look that goes against the grain, so naturally, Uma Thurman showing up to the Golden Globes in this classic satin coat instead of a dress has us bowing our hats.Uma Thurman in a white coat. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.1994Is it just us, or is Angela Bassett absolutely glowing in this all-black Golden Globes ensemble?Angela Bassett in a black dress.Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage.1993In a sea of little black dresses and sequin shoulder pads, Janine Turner shines in this red, fitted gown.Janine Turner in a red dress.Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd/WireImage.1992 She may not have been able to beat Bette Midler for the Golden Globe, but Michelle Pfeiffer was no doubt the best-dressed nominee of the night.Michelle Pfeiffer in a black gown. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.1991Ahh, the skirt suit. It's no surprise this two-piece trend is making a major comeback when you look at Julia Roberts in this navy blue pinstripe style.Julia Roberts in a navy blue suit. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.1990Simply put, Audrey Hepburn could do no wrong — a fact proven by this remarkable ensemble.Audrey Hepburn in a white satin gown. Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage.1989The 1989 Golden Globes had some rather interesting fashion moments (it was the ‘80s after all). But this long-sleeved red gown on Hotel star Connie Selleca is just as chic now as it was back then. Connie Sellecca in a red gown.Photo: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images.Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Bridgerton's Globes Shutout Is Worse Than A SnubGolden Globes Just Made History In This CategoryThe Golden Globes Were Full Of Fashion Moments

  • January Jones Rewears Her Sexiest Golden Globes Gown 10 Years Later: 'Still (Sorta) Fits'

    The actress, 43, made headlines for her bombshell Versace look on the 2011 red carpet

  • 'Still sorta fits': January Jones shares throwback of jaw-dropping dress from 2011 Golden Globes

    "I literally have dreams about this dress."

  • Tahar Rahim Debuts Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Street Diver Watch for Golden Globes

    The actor, nominated for his role in "The Mauritanian," wore the fashion house's newest watch model.

  • Kiernan Shipka and January Jones Just Threw It Back to 2011 With Their Golden Globes Looks

    Our favorite TV mom and daughter duo won the remote red carpet.

  • Kaley Cuoco's husband surprised her by coming home to celebrate her first-ever Golden Globes nomination

    The actress shared an emotional video on Instagram, pointing out the tear stains on her sweater because she was crying with happiness.

  • Tina Fey won't talk politics at Sunday's Golden Globes: 'That doesn't seem like a venue for political jokes'

    Fey and Amy Poehler are returning to host the Golden Globes amid the pandemic.

  • Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale Celebrate Their Son Apollo's 7th Birthday with Adorable Selfies

    Exes Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale both shared loving birthday messages celebrating their youngest son's birthday

  • 2021 Golden Globes Winners List (Updating Live)

    "Mank," "The Trial of the Chicago 7," and "The Crown" led this year's nominations, but which films and series will prove dominant during Sunday's ceremony?

  • There won't be an In Memoriam segment at the 2021 Golden Globes — here's why

    The Golden Globes may not do In Memoriam segments but it will still honor stars we lost like Chadwick Boseman, Sean Connery, Cloris Leachman, Cicely Tyson, and more.

  • Golden Globes 2021 so far: Rosamund Pike, Jodie Foster, 'Minari' take movie honors

    How a strange night at the virtual 2021 Golden Globes is playing out. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host.

  • Jason Sudeikis Wins First Golden Globe For ‘Ted Lasso’, And The First For Apple TV+

    Tonight, Jason Sudeikis won his first Golden Globe, for his starring turn in Ted Lasso. His win was also the first for the distributor behind the sports comedy, Apple TV+. Seemingly stunned by the recognition, Sudeikis was lost for words for a good moment before launching into an anecdote with regard to his home life. […]

  • Angela Bassett, Elle Fanning, & More Best-Dressed Stars at the 2021 Golden Globes

    It’s a Golden Globe Awards night like no other as the pandemic reaches its one-year mark and awards shows haltingly find their footing in the new world. Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and airing on NBC tonight, the Golden Globes are usually a time when celebs let loose and get candid without the […]

  • Amanda Seyfried's 'stunning' Golden Globes look included this $35 celeb-favourite mascara

    The 35-year-old star turned up the glamour with her "springy" look.

  • Golden Globes 2021: See the full winners list

    Follow our live updates.

  • Spike Lee's children, Satchel and Jackson Lee, are this year's Golden Globes ambassadors

    Satchel and Jackson Lee, children of "Da 5 Bloods" director Spike Lee, are the first siblings of color to serve as Golden Globes ambassadors.