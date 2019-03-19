Kourtney Kardashian's nude bathtub photo slammed as a Photoshop fail: 'I honestly think this was a joke edit'

Kourtney Kardashian attends the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala held at LACMA on Nov. 3, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

All of the Kardashian sisters have been the subject of a Photoshop fail accusation or two, but it’s Kourtney Kardashian‘s turn at the moment.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is being accused of extensively editing a photo that shows her soaking in a bubble bath that she posted to promote her upcoming project, Poosh, which appears to be a lifestyle website.

Critics of the photo pointed out the odd placement of her legs and the appearance of something that looks a lot like a nipple on her wrist, among other problems. Some couldn’t get over the contrast of the photo and the caption Kardashian chose for it: “Love yourself as deeply as you love them.”

A sample of the reactions:

“Love yourself but you photoshoped the s*** outa this whats wrong with ur legs????”

“We all just ignoring the nipple on her wrist????”

“Oh my goodness.. It’s a joke”

“Hey Kourtney there’s a nipple on your hand. Might wanna get that checked out.”

“I’ve never seen something more photo shopped in my life”

“I believe there are bubbles but as a photographer who edits I honestly think this was a joke edit. Unless she has a big mole on her wrist, that’s a nipple.”

“She is totally trolling us with this picture. She’s got to be. Lol.”

The Kardashians have denied significantly editing their many social media photos multiple times over the years. Just last month, Khloé was slammed for a snapshot she posted to promote her Good American line of jeans. Kim has been accused of too much editing, too.

Kourtney’s bathtub photo might have been deemed a Photoshop fail, but it definitely got people talking about her and Poosh. And, of course, that was the point.

