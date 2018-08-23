Korn frontman Jonathan Davis shares heartbreaking post about wife's sudden death: 'She wasn't well enough to understand how sick she really was'

Jonathan Davis, who fronts the band Korn, was dealt a devastating blow last week when his estranged wife, with whom he shares two sons, died suddenly amid domestic drama between them. Now, he’s breaking his silence about her death, which he attributes to her mental illness.

Deven Davis died Friday — the same day that Jonathan, who filed for divorce from her in 2016 after 12 years of marriage, made a request for a domestic violence restraining order against her, blocking her from seeing their kids. She died before being served the order, which, according to court documents obtained by TMZ, he said he got because of her addiction to prescription and illegal narcotics, something he said she had been dealing with for two decades. While Deven, a former porn star, had been living in a sober home (she had been to rehab six times), she left it a week earlier and hadn’t been seen since. So Jonathan moved to keep her away from their two sons — Pirate, 13, and Zeppelin, 11 — providing details of alleged incidents that brought him to his decision. (According to court documents, she was dating a drug dealer and had drug paraphernalia around her home when the kids were scheduled to visit.)

Jonathan Davis and his wife, Deven, at the premiere of The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2008. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) More

On Wednesday night, Jonathan spoke for the first time about Deven’s death at age 39, focusing on what led to it, which was years of mental illness — he didn’t disclose what type — that she couldn’t control. “Over the past decade, my wife has been very very sick,” he wrote in a post shared on social media. “She had a serious mental illness and her addiction was a side effect.”

Jonathan said that he “loved her with ALL of my being. When she was her true self, she was an amazing wife, amazing mother, and amazing friend.” However, he said he “tried to hide” what was really going on with her as she battled mental illness “to protect her,” but that he feels it’s now time to “share the truth.”

He went on to say that Deven was the reason he “advocated so hard for those struggling with their mental health” and that he wants “her story to inspire people to reach out for help, and not to be afraid or hide from their illness. If you know someone with a mental illness, have compassion and empathy, and know that they are not bad people, they are suffering. I want this to inspire change.” Specifically, he wants legislation in California changed “to help people like me help others get the help they need. How can someone who is so sick realize themselves that they need help? She wasn’t well enough to understand how sick she really was, and she wasn’t able to get the help for herself that she really needed. This shouldn’t have to happen to other mothers, or anyone for that matter.”





While he’s heartbroken that he’ll never get “to hold her again” and his kids are now motherless, “I have comfort in knowing that now she has found freedom from her illness, and she is finally at peace.”

The post ended with Jonathan heartbreakingly sending a message directly to her — and promising to do right by their children. “Deven, love you bebe,” he wrote. “I’ll never love anyone the way I loved you, and I’ll never get over losing you. I promise I’ll do everything in my power to raise our precious boys the right way, teach them the good values you wanted them to have so badly, and to break the cycle of abuse we both experienced as kids. I’ll do everything I can to make your dreams that you had for the future come true in your memory. The tattoo down your back, from the poem I wrote for you when we started dating, said, ‘Even in death, I’ll be by your side my love,’ in German. I swear one day I’ll be there with you by your side when my ride here on earth is over. I love you, Luber.”

Jonathan and the group he’s fronted since the early ’90s have a few tour dates coming up in September in honor of their album Follow the Leader turning 20.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: