Kim Kardashian slammed for flashing diamond grill on Instagram: ‘Get robbed again’

Two years after she was robbed and held at gunpoint in Paris, it appears Kim Kardashian is feeling more comfortable flaunting her wealth again on social media.

On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a close-up image of her new diamond grill on Instagram.





Kardashian, who is expecting her fourth child with Kanye West via surrogate, was quickly slammed by followers for seemingly not learning her lesson years ago.

“Good on ya Kim…keep flaunting your wealth on social media,” one user wrote. Another added, “Keep posting! There you go, get robbed again.”

“I thought after being robbed in Paris, she was going to be more savvy and less ostentatious on social media??” one person commented. “That lasted long.”

Many took issue with the extravagant post in general. “Hidious – donate to charities instead of living such an excessive life,” one person wrote. Another added, “Maybe it’s time you grew up, stop craving attention and find more worthwhile things to spend your money on. There’s a lot of need in this world. Just sayin.”

In October 2016, robbers stole $10 million worth of jewelry from the 38-year-old KKW Beauty mogul. During the terrifying incident, Kardashian was tied up and feared for her life. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2017, Kardashian said she “100 percent” thought she was going to die.

“I said a prayer, I’m like, ‘I know I’m going to heaven.’ I hope my kids are OK, my husband [Kanye West],’” she recalled. Prior to the incident, Kardashian regularly flaunted her jewels — and grills — on social media.





“I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” Kardashian said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”

The thieves apparently followed Kardashian, plotting the robbery for two years.

“Knowing the information that I know now, they had been following me for two years,” she explained. “They had been hearing interviews that I did getting excited about this jewelry or this jewelry, and it’s not to say that I’ll never wear jewelry again or anything like that. I truly don’t know if I’d ever feel comfortable, I truly don’t know if I’d ever wear real jewelry again. My whole life has changed in terms of how I travel and what security.”

She added, “I was definitely materialistic before, not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who I’m raising my kids [to be]. Because I just don’t care about that stuff anymore, I really don’t.”

“Of course when you get engaged you’re going to show off your ring, if you get a car — no matter what it is — you feel really proud and you might show it off on social media,” she admitted. “I’m not here to show off the way that I used to. It’s just not who I am anymore.”

Never say never.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: